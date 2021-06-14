A Kemnay man who terrorised his family and girlfriend over a 24-hour period has escaped jail – despite being blasted by a sheriff for refusing to take responsibility for his actions.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Ryan Sim carried out a torrent of threatening behaviour and abuse directed at his relatives and partner during August 9 2020 – even putting his sister in a headlock and punching her in the head.

The 25-year old admitted three charges of behaving in an abusive manner towards his girlfriend by sending social media messages and calling her to threaten her with violence.

He also turned up at her workplace at the Burnett Arms Hotel where he pursued her and repeatedly punched a door.

Sim also admitted acting in a threatening manner towards his father and assaulting his sister at an address at Beech Court in Kemnay.

‘Weighing up’ immediate prison sentence

Sheriff Richard McFarlane condemned Sim’s actions and called him out for “constantly rejecting responsibility” for his behaviour.

He said he was “weighing up” whether to send Sim “to prison immediately”.

Defence solicitor Shane Campbell said there was “clearly a lack of awareness “and “clearly an immaturity displayed throughout” by his client.

He added: “With all that taken into account, this is a young man who will hopefully derive some benefit from the terms of an order – whatever that order may well be.

“He is someone who will benefit from an intervention.”

‘You don’t accept it – that worries me greatly’

Sheriff McFarlane described reading a report into Sim’s actions “extremely disheartening”.

He added: “As a matter of law, I have to be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt.

“From what I heard, I was as near as possible to certain that you carried out the acts of which you are accused and of which I convicted you – and I don’t say that often.

“There was overwhelming evidence that you had done this, but you don’t accept it and that worries me greatly.”

Sheriff McFarlane sentenced Sim, of Aquithie Lane, Kemnay, to a 24-month community payback order, a two-year non-harassment order and 100 hours unpaid work.