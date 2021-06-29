Lyon’s Den will bring work spaces for local businesses to Banff

A former ironmongers in Banff is being brought back to life as part of the ongoing regeneration of the town.

After being sat empty for several years, the Peter Lyons Ironmongery Store at 28 Low Street has become Lyon’s Den.

It has been redeveloped as a work space, featuring private offices, co-working areas, meeting and training spaces and a business lounge.

There will be space that businesses in the community can use too.

The building was bought and later transformed by Neil McLeod, managing director of local business, Property Partners.

He said: “Having moved a couple of times into larger premises to accommodate company growth, I wanted to find a long-term home, in a town centre location which will give the business the scope to continue to grow.”

Along with Property Partners, local businesses Paul Florence Mortgage Services and Structured Financial Planning also call Lyon’s Den their new home.

Under development

More work will be required to turn it into the modern business centre Mr McLeod visualises.

“This building had so much potential and capacity, not just for Property Partners but for other local businesses and Lyon’s Den meets increasing demand for modern, high-quality, fully-serviced office accommodation in the Banff area.”

Three offices are already in use on the first floor of Lyon’s Den.

The ground floor is still under construction, but will host a business lounge, meeting and training rooms and an open plan communal area.

This can be used for a variety of purposes including events and business functions, and is due to be completed in July.

Office accommodation will also be added to the first floor later in the year, along with another meeting room or training suite.

These next phases will take the building from an office space to a community hub.

Mr McLeod said: “Taking things to the next level to create an all-encompassing hub which can be used by the wider business community was a natural next step.

“Lyon’s Den Business Hub – where Banff does business – provides a venue where local businesses can get together, to network, work together and support each another.”

Renovations

The building has joined the likes of Banff Vinery and Bridge Street as part of the redevelopment of the area.

It was built in 1900 and was an ironmongers until the late 80s, then home to an insurance broker for a short time before being left empty.

The exterior of the building has been upheld to match the rest of the street, with its distinctive crenelated wallhead and granite facade.

The interior on the other hand has undergone great change, with new insulation, full rewiring, new flooring and décor and the installation of energy-efficient lighting and heating systems.

Various treasures were found during the refurbishment, including wooden boards with messages written by George Mann and Alex Lyon dated June 1990 and various ironmongery.