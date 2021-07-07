Council issues fresh Ellon Viaduct safety warning to walkers

Aberdeenshire Council is reminding the Ellon community that the path under the town’s viaduct remains closed on safety grounds.

The warning comes after a path has been strimmed down the embankment from the south access point at Western Avenue, Meiklemill, extending into the closed section directly under the arch.

The council closed off access under the viaduct on both the north and south banks of the River Ythan with heras fencing and warning signs after masonry fell last year.

It was found that there was a high risk of more masonry falling from the undersides of the arches and the walking route was sealed off.

Strimming causing confusion

The path which has been strimmed follows under the arch, encouraging the public to access the route despite the warning signs.

Aberdeenshire Council have explained that barriers and signage will be inspected regularly and have urged that paths are not created or encouraged by strimming.

Paul Macari, head of planning and environment, said: “While strimming and maintenance of these informal paths has not been an issue historically, given the risk of falling masonry from the viaduct it is encouraging ongoing access which cannot be permitted.

“We are therefore urging those responsible for the strimming to stop facilitating access directly under the arches in the interests of public safety.”

The council recently repaired the bridge deck drains and sealed the deck surface through funding from the Scottish Government. The structure now has to dry out before the council can re-inspect the brickwork.

Access to the Formartine and Buchan Way across the top of the viaduct remains open for walkers and cyclists to enjoy.