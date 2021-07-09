Investigation into Elgin light aircraft crash launched

An investigation into a light aircraft crash at a Moray airfield has been launched.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has confirmed they have opened a case into yesterday’s incident.

However, it is understood an engine failure caused the single-seater aircraft to crash land at Easterton Airfield, which the Highland Gliding Club operates.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene at about 4pm, and immediately cordoned off the wreckage.

The 55-year-old pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Robert Tait, chairman of the Highland Gliding Club, said: “All we know is that an engine failure of some description has occurred which forced the plane to crash.

“We are a very tight-knit community, and the man involved is a friend, so we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.”

Police officers are at the scene today, examining pieces of the plane which are scattered over the grass verge.

It is understood the AAIB will pull together their findings by working closely with local agencies and have no plans to send anyone to the airfield.

A report detailing all of their findings will be published to their website on August 12.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 4pm on Thursday, July 8, officers received a report of a crash involving a single-seater aircraft in the Birnie area, near Elgin.

“Emergency services attended, and a 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”