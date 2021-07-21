Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Aberdeenshire

Grampian Transport Museum ‘gets into summer’ offering free outdoor activities for families

By Denny Andonova
July 21, 2021, 3:35 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 3:56 pm
Kids learning how to drive at Grampian Transport Museum's junior driving school
Grampian Transport Museum's junior driving school will be open free of charge until August 31.

As the summer season reaches its peak with dozens looking to spend a day out in the sun, Grampian Transport Museum has timely joined a campaign to “lift the mood of the nation”.

After receiving support funding from Museums and Galleries Scotland, the award-winning museum decided to open its doors for all visitors and bring joy to “as many families as possible”.

The Alford-based tourist attraction is taking part in the national Get Into Summer campaign to offer families a “great day out” with free outdoor activities for people of all ages.

As well as extending its opening hours to seven days a week, GTM will be offering free access to the play area and the junior driving school until August 31.

An ‘excellent’ day out for the whole family

GTM curator Mike Ward said this was an “excellent” opportunity for families to enjoy what the museum has to offer during the summer holidays.

He said: “This is a national campaign to help lift the mood of the nation and GTM thrives on families enjoying all we have to offer, especially in our outdoor play area – having picnics and children taking their first steps in driving and road safety in our junior driving school.

“However, after such a difficult year we know that some families will find the normal cost of such activities hard to find and so when MGS offered us the funding to provide them free of charge, we jumped at the opportunity.

Kids learning how to drive at Grampian Transport Museum's junior driving school
Children get to earn their own junior driving license following the lessons.

“It is an excellent initiative and we are glad to be working alongside Aberdeenshire Council to give as many families as possible a great day out this summer.”

With its realistic layout with road junctions, signs and traffic lights, the junior driving school gives children a “unique” opportunity to learn the basics of road safety and driving, and earn their own junior driving licence.

Families with kids aged between 4-8 can book a slot for a 20-minute lesson with one of the museum’s trainers online, while the play area and picnic tables are available at all times.

GTM gearing up for a busy summer season

The new initiative is just a small part of the activity-packed summer programme at the museum, which has been one of the most beloved visitors attractions in the north-east since the 1980s.

Having recently held a British Cars exhibition, GTM is now looking forward to the return of EV Expo in Alford.

The free event, which will be held on August 1, will gather electric vehicle owners and retailers for an “interesting day” of exploring the electrically powered transport revolution.

Mr Ward added: “We have been delighted to welcome so many visitors already this year and the feedback through TripAdvisor has been great to read.

“We are slowly and carefully expanding our offer, within all current guidelines, and are now able to welcome children back onto our ‘climb aboard’ exhibits and to offer our very popular ‘tablet tours’.

“There are fun quizzes every day and of course delicious refreshments in the very popular ‘Traveller’s Rest’ tearoom.

“We are looking forward to a summer when the museum is full of visitors of all ages thoroughly enjoying themselves, and we will welcome them all!”

