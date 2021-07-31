Aberdeenshire’s newest town to host gala and comedy night for charity

An Aberdeenshire town will hold its first gala and comedy night next month to support a local autistic charity.

Chapelton of Elsick’s Gala will give families the chance to enjoy music, food and drink at Burgess Park.

The fun will run on August 14 from 10am-4pm, raising money for the Grampian Autistic Society.

The town is also planning to host a comedy night, in partnership with Rockhopper Comedy, for the charity. Tickets will be available soon.

Billy Alexander, chief executive officer of Grampian Autistic Society, said: “We are delighted to be working with Chapelton for the town’s first gala day and comedy night, both of which will be raising funds for our charity and going a long way to help the families we support.”

Children will be able to take in plenty of activities, including a build your own bear workshop, bouncy castles and face painting.

Live flyball demonstrations will take place with dogs from local clubs Scratch Squad and Findon.

A selection of hot food vendors and stallholders will be in attendance on the day alongside Mearns FM, who will be providing the music.

Annual tradition

The Duchess of Fife and director of Elsick Development Company, which is leading the build of Chapelton, Caroline Carnegie added: “We see galas happening as an annual tradition in many towns across Scotland and with the Chapelton community quickly growing, we think this is the ideal time to introduce one here.

“This family-friendly event will be packed with plenty of entertainment and activities that we’re sure all ages will enjoy.

“And in the evening, adults can head along to the comedy night, which will continue to raise much-needed proceeds for Grampian Autistic Society.”

Children under two years can attend the Chapelton Gala free of charge, while children aged between two and 15 years are ticketed at £2.50 and adults at £5.

Family tickets, which admit two adults and four children aged under 16 years, can also be purchased for a cost of £15, those wanting to find out more about the event can do so online.