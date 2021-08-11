News / Aberdeenshire Watch the amazing moment a 59ft whale swims by a boat near St Cyrus beach By Kirstin Tait August 11, 2021, 3:30 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 8:56 am The amazing moment a 59ft whale swam past a man’s boat has been captured on film. On Tuesday afternoon, Doug Low and friends were out on his boat Beastie in the waters near St Cyrus beach when an unexpected visitor swam past. Luckily, his friend Laura Simpson was able to get her camera out in time to film the creature. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]