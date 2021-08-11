News / Aberdeenshire Rejected lover hounded ex and appeared at her home in just boxer shorts and bow tie By Kathryn Wylie August 11, 2021, 5:39 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 8:09 pm Gareth Roberts appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. A “controlling” man who couldn’t accept his relationship was over bombarded his ex with more than 200 messages and even turned up at her home wearing nothing but boxer shorts and a bow tie. Gareth Roberts met the Banff woman online but soon turned from charming to controlling and sent abusive messages to her via fake Facebook profiles. The 41-year-old spent months trying to win her back and used the bogus social media accounts to keep tabs on her. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]