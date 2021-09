Key UK power cable will be partly knocked out until March A key UK power cable knocked out by a fire will stay partly offline until March, the National Grid Plc said, deepening the energy crisis threatening Britain as it heads into winter.

Seagreen’s new offshore corporate power purchase closing later this month There are just a couple of weeks left for businesses to register their interest in the innovative offshore corporate purchase power agreement (cPPA) from Seagreen Wind Energy.

ReconAfrica sheds light on geology amid partnering plans Reconnaissance Energy Africa is disclosing more information on its efforts, even while short sellers maintain criticism of its plans.