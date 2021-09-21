Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Buchan from Peterhead competes at this year’s Britain’s Strongest Woman

By Ross Hempseed
September 21, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 7:30 am
Post Thumbnail

Nicola Buchan flew the flag for the north-east as she competed in Britain’s Strongest Woman competition.

The event held on Sunday in Doncaster had participants compete over several events including deadlifts, max lifts and frame carry.

Ms Buchan, from Peterhead, was able to achieve personal bests over the majority of the events including the yolk carry in which she lifted 240 kilograms and carried it 20 metres, something she didn’t think she could do.

After losing 12-stone after having her second child, she decided to start competing in strongwomen competitions.

Having previously taken part in an ultramarathon in 2019, she found competing towards something was a great way to maintain a rigorous and regular training schedule.

After trying out strongwoman-type training exercises she found it addictive and has built herself up to among the best strong women in the country – all within two years.

She powered her way to eighth place in Doncaster.

She will now go on to compete at the Arnold’s Sports Festival UK in October which was something she saw for herself in five years.

‘I would never leave a competitor to struggle we are there to motivate and compete.’

Speaking about the event Nicole Buchan said: “I found it challenging. I was only notified three weeks ago that I had been invited to compete so I didn’t have long to prepare and so crammed 12 weeks of training into three.

“As I am a personal trainer, I train a lot of local women and I think Peterhead is underestimated in how strong, determined and dedicated women we have.

“My clients motivate me every day and seeing them progress and feel better about themselves is why I do this for a living.

“With training, you have to want it badly. My kids, work and other things are priorities so training would tend to take a backseat.

“If you are willing to put the work in then you will find a way to balance all aspects of your life.”

Nicola competed alongside her fellow strong women at this year’s Britains Strongest Woman competition.

In addition to being an athlete, Ms Buchan is also a mum of two children and cites them as her biggest source of strength.

She said: “I want my kids to see that being active and healthy is completely normal and should be a part of your life.

“It was hard for me to get into it when I was bigger. I want them to grow and it be a lifestyle choice and not something they are forced to do.”

Speaking about the biggest asset she believes separates strong women from strong men, she said: “It’s the support you get from the other women. It’s not like any other sport including strongman.

“Every single woman, even those you are competing against, want you to do well. You will see somebody finish their lift and stand beside their competitor and scream in encouragement until they finish the lift.

“We would never leave a fellow competitor to struggle, even if it means they receive more points than us. There is no other sport where you get the support and empowerment from the people you are competing against.”

