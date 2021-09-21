Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

The Queen to be presented with new book inspired by Iona

By Denny Andonova
September 21, 2021, 4:03 pm
Francy Devine, John Lowrie Morrison, Rev Kenneth MacKenzie and Paul Anderson at the launch of the book about Iona, which will be presented to the Queen.
Pictured (L-R): Francy Devine, John Lowrie Morrison, Rev Kenneth MacKenzie and Paul Anderson at the launch of the book in Braemar.

The Queen is to be presented with a new, specially commissioned book inspired by the beauty of a Scottish west coast island.

Braemar and Crathie minister Kenneth MacKenzie teamed up with the St Margaret’s Trust to present Iona as “the best place in the world” through the power of poetry, art and music.

The book In the Footsteps of Colm Cille includes illustrations by world-renowned expressionist painter John Lowrie Morrison and poems by Irish poet Francy Devine.

It also features a CD with new music by Tarland fiddler Paul Anderson, who has been regarded as one of finest musicians of his generation.

He said: “The whole thing has been a very moving experience. Iona tends to leave a very strong impression on people.”

The cover of the book is an illustration by John Lowrie Morrison – Evening Gloaming, the Abbey Isle of Iona. 

The project was launched at a “unique” concert at the St Margaret’s arts and heritage venue in Braemar on Sunday, where the artists presented some of their work inspired by their time on Iona.

Following the “wonderful” performance, which received special wishes from the Queen, a specially-commissioned version of the book will be presented to her at Balmoral.

Speaking of what inspired his writing, Francy Devine said: “The whole project has been an eye-opener. I couldn’t believe how much of an impact going to Iona made on me.

“It was a thrilling experience. For a man in his seventies it was a new journey for me.”

John Lowrie Morrison added: “The book is marvellous. Iona to me is just the best place in the world.

“When I was there I’ve always said I’ll say to God if heaven isn’t like this I am going to be really angry.”

