Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A947 near Oldmeldrum

By Lauren Taylor
September 22, 2021, 6:01 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 8:26 pm
Crash on the A947 near Pitmedden turn off just outside Oldmeldrum.
Crash on the A947 near Pitmedden turn off just outside Oldmeldrum.

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash on the A947 near Oldmeldrum.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the vehicles crashed on the A947, just south of the junction on the A920 shortly before 4.30pm.

She added: “Emergency services attended and one woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“The road was closed while both vehicles were recovered.”

Two fire appliances were in attendance with crews using stabilisation equipment and cutting tools. The crews left the scene shortly before 6pm.

While the road was closed traffic built up around the area with pictures showing many people leaving their stationary vehicles.

It is understood that the road has now reopened.

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]