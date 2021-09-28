North-east MSP Karen Adam lodges parliamentary motion supporting Stella’s Voice and Camphill School

A north-east MSP has lodged a motion in parliament supporting a project that restores landfill-bound bicycles for children in need.

Stella’s Voice which is based in Peterhead, has teamed up with Camphill School to refurbish the bikes and deliver them to children in Moldova.

The project aims to cut down on waste going to landfill, while bringing training and experience to those involved through the Camphill project.

It comes just a few months after the charity branched out into Fraserburgh, in a move which created six jobs and brings a town centre shop back into use.

‘Inspirational’

Ms Adam said: “The joint work of Stella’s Voice in Peterhead and Camphill in Aberdeen has been so inspirational.

“They have been working together to refurbish bikes that were set for scrap and refurbishing them to deliver to some of the world’s poorest children.

“Even aside from that, the refurb of these bikes is also contributing towards our goal of combatting throwaway culture in Scotland, which will benefit our aims of addressing climate change, and also supporting volunteers in training and skills development. There’s a real sense of achievement here.”

Ms Adam wanted to showcase the hard work in parliament as a way for those involved to receive the appreciation they were due.

She added: “It’s important we give Stella’s Voice and Camphill School the recognition they deserve, and this motion does exactly that on a national level. I can’t wait to see what they get up to in future.”