Motorcyclist did wheelies and drove through parks during police chase – despite tyres being blown

A motorcyclist has been jailed after he did wheelies and drove through parks during a police chase – despite his tyres being blown by a cop stinger.

Robert Weymss was pursued by police cars as he tore through the streets of Aberdeen at breakneck speeds on September 20 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Weymss swerved around vehicles, pulled wheelies and drove onto parkland around Muggiemoss Road, North Anderson Drive and Oldmeldrum Road in Aberdeen.

Weymss admitted three charges related to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while disqualified.

The 30-year old told the court he was driving at high speeds in order to get to his sister who he “believed to be in danger”.

Accused tore through T-junction and did ‘wheelies’

Fiscal depute Brain Young said police received a report of Weymss driving dangerously around 3pm on the day in question.

He added that Weymss had also driven directly through T-junction and continued some distance through a number of park areas while also doing wheelies.

Police managed to catch sight of him driving around 15 minutes later and deployed the “stinger”, but despite the flat tyres Weymss continued to flee – even taunting cops with another wheelie.

He was finally stopped on Oldmeldrum Road at around 3.24pm.

‘He was fearful for sister and he wanted to keep her safe’

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court that Weymss had been travelling at high-speeds because he believed a group of individuals were coming to his sister’s home to “sort her out”.

He said: “He received a call from his sister saying people who had started work on her property and had left it unfinished were coming up to her property.

“He had been driving off-road at The Gramps and took off to make sure there was no trouble.

“For his part, he accepts that it was stupid and he should have called the police but he was fearful for his sister, who has been a maternal influence upon him and he wanted to keep her safe.”

Sheriff William Summers sentenced Weymss to an eight-month prison sentence and disqualified him from driving for five years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.