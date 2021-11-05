Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Friday courts round-up – chef’s assault and pepper-spray

By The crime and courts team
November 5, 2021, 5:24 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 5:26 pm

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Woman’s disgusting taunts to mum of disabled child

A woman used social media to threaten and taunt a mother about her disabled child.

Naomi Cowie sent a barrage of menacing messages about the woman’s non-verbal autistic son on Facebook Messenger.

Naomi Cowie outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 29-year-old also messaged her victim stating that she “hoped her kids would die”.

The terms used by Cowie were so shocking that it provoked a sheriff to describe them as “quite disgusting”.

Domestic abuser’s attack on pregnant girlfriend

A domestic abuser who put his pregnant girlfriend in a headlock and dragged her along the floor has been warned he faces jail if he repeats his “absolutely disgusting” behaviour.

Tomas Pocta’s partner was six months pregnant when some of the abuse happened and he told her: “I will treat you like your ex did because you deserve it”.

Tomas Pocta leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court

After the birth of their child he also threatened to kill his partner after an argument at their home in Aberdeen’s Park Place in May this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Pocta and his partner had been in a relationship for a number of years and were expecting their first child together in the summer of 2020.

Man jailed over abuse towards shop workers

A man who hurled abuse at shop workers told one he should “go back home” and grabbed another by the throat.

Charles Gordon has been handed a 10-month prison sentence after abusing shop workers between January and February this year.

The 42-year-old, of Aberdeen, warned an Aldi shop assistant “you better watch yourself … I will get you” after he was approached suspected of shoplifting at the Cornhill shopping arcade.

The worker stepped back to “try to calm the situation” but Gordon lunged at him and grabbed him by the neck.

Chef gets pepper-sprayed

A chef who assaulted a police officer in broad daylight in a playpark after taking a cocktail of Buckfast and valium has been fined £720.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that a friend of Daniel McAllister, 33, contacted police on  August 16 last year out of concern for his wellbeing.

McAllister was spotted leaning on a fence in the playpark at Moss-Side Brae, Nairn in broad daylight while children played nearby, and was thought to be intoxicated.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that officers approached McAllister and were concerned regarding his physical state.

Jilted boyfriend threatened ex

A jilted boyfriend threatened to burn down his ex’s home after she dumped him because of his “controlling behaviour”.

Kieran Monro’s threatened to set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house after she split up with him and told him she’d leave his belongings outside to collect.

Kieran Monro appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

In the week that followed the demise of their two-year relationship, he visited her Aberdeen home twice uninvited and tried to get inside.

Just hours after the relationship ended Monro visited her home in Craigendarroch  Avenue on October 19 and chased her through the house.

Police dog ends armed stand-off

A man who ran towards a gun-wielding cop while brandishing a screwdriver was brought to the ground by a police dog.

The police dog’s actions brought a tense stand-off, involving John Easson, to an end after nearly two hours.

John Easson.

The 31-year-old had earlier armed himself with a knife and refused to come out of his mum’s flat on Aberdeen’s Ferrier Crescent.

During the July 11 incident – which came just four days after he’d been released from a spell in prison – Easson used the knife to self-harm, threw a vodka bottle at a police officer and tossed a hair spray flamethrower out of a window.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]