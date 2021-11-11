Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man handed unpaid work over ‘stupid and reckless’ tea towel ‘joke’

By Danny McKay
November 11, 2021, 5:16 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 5:50 pm
Aaron McIntyre outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has been handed unpaid work after wrapping a tea towel around his ex’s neck in a “stupid and reckless attempt at a practical joke”.

Aaron McIntyre wrapped the towel around the woman’s throat and pulled backwards and upwards.

But when she became upset, the 39-year-old snapped: “You’re no fun anymore. You can’t take a joke.”

It comes just two months after McIntyre was sentenced over sending explicit messages to an online paedophile hunter posing as 15-year-old girl.

McIntyre made ‘cheeky retort’ to comment from friend

Today, fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court McIntyre and his ex had been in a relationship for around two years, separating in 2019, but had remained friends.

He said the incident had happened at the woman’s address on Forsyth Drive in Balmedie on May 6.

Mr Procter said: “The complainer was somewhat frustrated with her children and was holding a tea towel in her hands and twisting it.”

A friend who was also in attendance then made a remark to which McIntyre made a “cheeky retort”.

The woman then also made a comment and McIntyre “tried to take the tea towel from her”.

A brief struggle ensued before McIntyre grabbed another tea towel and wrapped it around her neck and “pulled it backwards and upwards”.

When he let go, the woman told McIntyre to leave, to which he replied: “You’re no fun anymore. You can’t take a joke.”

Police were contacted.

Mr Procter told the court that since the incident McIntyre’s ex has been left frightened he will turn up at her home, and scared to go into the city centre.

He added: “She’d feel safer if a non-harassment order is imposed.”

‘It was a very stupid thing to do’

McIntyre pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault.

Defence agent David Sutherland said the offence was an isolated, “one-off” incident and asked for a supervision order to be imposed.

Sheriff Philip Mann told McIntyre, of Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen: “You may have thought that this was a joke, but I’m sure the complainer didn’t see it as a joke, and she clearly didn’t because she’s in favour of a non-harassment order.

“It was a very stupid thing to do. It’s fortunate there was no injury.

“I’m prepared to view it as a stupid and reckless attempt at a practical joke which backfired.”

He ordered McIntyre to complete 65 hours of unpaid work and imposed a non-harassment order, banning him from contacting his ex for three years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

More from the Press and Journal