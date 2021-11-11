Man handed unpaid work over ‘stupid and reckless’ tea towel ‘joke’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been handed unpaid work after wrapping a tea towel around his ex’s neck in a “stupid and reckless attempt at a practical joke”.

Aaron McIntyre wrapped the towel around the woman’s throat and pulled backwards and upwards.

But when she became upset, the 39-year-old snapped: “You’re no fun anymore. You can’t take a joke.”

It comes just two months after McIntyre was sentenced over sending explicit messages to an online paedophile hunter posing as 15-year-old girl.

McIntyre made ‘cheeky retort’ to comment from friend

Today, fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court McIntyre and his ex had been in a relationship for around two years, separating in 2019, but had remained friends.

He said the incident had happened at the woman’s address on Forsyth Drive in Balmedie on May 6.

Mr Procter said: “The complainer was somewhat frustrated with her children and was holding a tea towel in her hands and twisting it.”

A friend who was also in attendance then made a remark to which McIntyre made a “cheeky retort”.

The woman then also made a comment and McIntyre “tried to take the tea towel from her”.

A brief struggle ensued before McIntyre grabbed another tea towel and wrapped it around her neck and “pulled it backwards and upwards”.

When he let go, the woman told McIntyre to leave, to which he replied: “You’re no fun anymore. You can’t take a joke.”

Police were contacted.

Mr Procter told the court that since the incident McIntyre’s ex has been left frightened he will turn up at her home, and scared to go into the city centre.

He added: “She’d feel safer if a non-harassment order is imposed.”

‘It was a very stupid thing to do’

McIntyre pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault.

Defence agent David Sutherland said the offence was an isolated, “one-off” incident and asked for a supervision order to be imposed.

Sheriff Philip Mann told McIntyre, of Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen: “You may have thought that this was a joke, but I’m sure the complainer didn’t see it as a joke, and she clearly didn’t because she’s in favour of a non-harassment order.

“It was a very stupid thing to do. It’s fortunate there was no injury.

“I’m prepared to view it as a stupid and reckless attempt at a practical joke which backfired.”

He ordered McIntyre to complete 65 hours of unpaid work and imposed a non-harassment order, banning him from contacting his ex for three years.

