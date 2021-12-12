Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Crime & Courts

On the Beat: Don’t risk lives by becoming a drink or drug driver this Christmas

By PC Sarah Ritchie
December 12, 2021, 6:00 am
PC Sarah Ritchie.
PC Sarah Ritchie.

As a police constable within the Road Policing Division at Inverurie Police Station, I have experienced first-hand and all too often the devastating consequences that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have.

My role is to promote road safety,  enforce road traffic legislation and carry out investigations into fatal and serious collisions.

When someone is killed in a road traffic collision we have a duty to investigate the circumstances of the collision with a view to being able to provide much-needed answers to their family and friends.

It is also important to gather evidence as someone may be charged and prosecuted if they are found to have committed an offence.

Driving under the influence of alcohol greatly reduces the reaction times of the driver and hazard perception as well as providing a false sense of confidence.

Those driving under the influence not only put their own lives at risk but also the lives of other road users and members of the public.

Whilst there is a large number of people caught driving under the influence throughout the year there is a notable increase in the volume of offenders during the festive period as more people venture out to licenced premises.

We are appealing to the public to help us reduce the number of serious and fatal collisions on north-east roads by not getting behind the wheel of a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If you are a passenger in a vehicle you should also be questioning whether the designated driver has had any alcohol or drugs.

High visibility checkpoints across the north-east will be carried out as part of our Drink and Drug Drive campaign throughout December and towards the festive party season.

I would urge road users to plan ahead, think about how you are getting home safely and most importantly think about how long alcohol and drugs can stay in your system the morning after.

If you are having to ask yourself how much alcohol you can have and still be under the limit, the safest thing to do is abstain from driving.

A drink or drug driving conviction stays on your licence for 10 years and could result in you losing your job, your vehicle being seized and prevent you from travelling to other countries.

If found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, the driver can be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison, receive an unlimited fine and a minimum two-year driving disqualification with the requirement to sit an extended driving test.

If you have concerns someone may be drink or drug driving, contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Remember a drink or drug driving conviction isn’t just for Christmas, it’s for the next 10 years or more.

