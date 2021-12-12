Missing Inverness teen Edward Maggs found safe and well

An error occurred. Please try again.

A missing Inverness teen has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.

Edward Maggs was reported missing after being last seen in the Raigmore are of the Highland city on Friday, December 10.

Officers launched an appeal for information yesterday to locate the 18-year-old and have now confirmed he has been found and reunited with his family.

They posted on social media: “Police Scotland can confirm that missing person, Edward Mags, 18 years of age, reported missing from the Inverness area on December 10 has been traced safe and well.”