Home News Crime & Courts

Man caught driving without insurance for NINTH time handed prison sentence

By David McPhee
December 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 11:49 am
Shaun Geddes appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A man has been imprisoned and banned from driving for two years after being caught behind the wheel without insurance for the NINTH time.

Shaun Geddes, 44, was serving out a 13-month ban when he was stopped by police while driving a van on the A947 between Oldmeldrum and Newmachar on August 12 this year.

A search of the vehicle also found £50 of heroin under the driver’s seat.

It was the ninth time Geddes, of Gardenstown, had been caught driving without proper insurance.

He pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to three charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The 44-year-old also admitted being in possession of a Class A drug.

Accused seemed ‘nervous’ when stopped by cops

Fiscal depute Elizabeth McAllister told the court that after police stopped Geddes a check showed that he had no valid insurance.

She added: “The accused appeared nervous and a wrap containing brown powder was found under the driver’s seat.

“It was established that it was heroin with a street value of £50.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

‘He knew that he was driving when he should not have been’

Defence agent Iain McGregor told the court that his client had “struggled” in the past with drug dependency and had previous driving convictions.

He added: “He is what could be described as a functioning drug addict.

“The situation is that he was well aware that he was disqualified and simply should not have been behind the wheel.

“He knew that he was driving when he should not have been.”

Sheriff Ian Miller told the 44-year-old that his previous nine convictions for driving without insurance left him with no option but to impose a custodial sentence.

He sentenced Geddes, of Crovie Farm, Gardenstown, to 110 days in prison and banned him from driving for 27 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

