Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunken man head-butted girlfriend who threw takeaway on the ground

By David McPhee
December 16, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 16, 2021, 11:54 am
Lucius Jan admitted head-butting his girlfriend on King Street, Aberdeen.
Lucius Jan admitted head-butting his girlfriend on King Street, Aberdeen.

A boozed-up thug who head-butted his girlfriend when she threw his takeaway food on the ground has been ordered to pay a fine.

Buckie man Lucius Jan, 20, attacked his girlfriend after an all-day drinking session in Aberdeen on October 10 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he then assaulted a member of the public who witnessed the head-butt and tried to help the woman.

Jan, a seasonal worker, admitted one charge of assaulting the woman on King Street.

He also pleaded guilty to punching a man who attempted to intervene to halt the attack.

King Street, Aberdeen.

Accused told cops good samaritan ‘jumped into a situation’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth McAllister told the court that the couple – who had been in a relationship for two years – got into an argument at around 3.45am.

She said: “The accused proceed to head-butt the woman and connecting with her face.

“At this time a male member of the public approached the accused and told him to leave the woman alone.

“At which time the accused proceeded to punch him to the left side of his jaw.

“Police were thereafter contacted and upon arrival, the accused was arrested and charged.

“While being arrested, the accused stated under caution ‘I did not touch her’ and in relation to the male he assaulted he told cops: ‘He jumped into a situation and there was no need’.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Solicitor says accused has ‘no recollection of assaults

Defence agent Peter Keene told the court that “certainty drink had been taken by both Mr Jan and his partner”.

“This was rather late on at night following a boozy session,” he said.

“Mr Jan had invested in some carry-out food for his partner and there was an argument and the food got thrown on the ground.

“He became annoyed and there was a shouting match and a struggle on the street.

“Witnesses say they could see a head-butt on the woman but Mr Jan has no recollection on it.”

However, Mr Keene added that Jan was now willing to accept that the bystanders who witnessed the assault “had no axe to grind against him”.

He said Jan also accepted that he caused the man who tried to help “some pain”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the 20-year-old: “I will just advise you that the fact that you have resorted to violence, even when drunk, is something which concerns the court.

“You have one conviction for assault now and all I can advise you is to not get another.

“You should not be behaving like that.”

Sheriff Hodge fined Jan, of Smirack Road, Buckie, £600.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]