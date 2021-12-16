Drunken man head-butted girlfriend who threw takeaway on the ground

An error occurred. Please try again.

A boozed-up thug who head-butted his girlfriend when she threw his takeaway food on the ground has been ordered to pay a fine.

Buckie man Lucius Jan, 20, attacked his girlfriend after an all-day drinking session in Aberdeen on October 10 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he then assaulted a member of the public who witnessed the head-butt and tried to help the woman.

Jan, a seasonal worker, admitted one charge of assaulting the woman on King Street.

He also pleaded guilty to punching a man who attempted to intervene to halt the attack.

Accused told cops good samaritan ‘jumped into a situation’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth McAllister told the court that the couple – who had been in a relationship for two years – got into an argument at around 3.45am.

She said: “The accused proceed to head-butt the woman and connecting with her face.

“At this time a male member of the public approached the accused and told him to leave the woman alone.

“At which time the accused proceeded to punch him to the left side of his jaw.

“Police were thereafter contacted and upon arrival, the accused was arrested and charged.

“While being arrested, the accused stated under caution ‘I did not touch her’ and in relation to the male he assaulted he told cops: ‘He jumped into a situation and there was no need’.”

Solicitor says accused has ‘no recollection of assaults

Defence agent Peter Keene told the court that “certainty drink had been taken by both Mr Jan and his partner”.

“This was rather late on at night following a boozy session,” he said.

“Mr Jan had invested in some carry-out food for his partner and there was an argument and the food got thrown on the ground.

“He became annoyed and there was a shouting match and a struggle on the street.

“Witnesses say they could see a head-butt on the woman but Mr Jan has no recollection on it.”

However, Mr Keene added that Jan was now willing to accept that the bystanders who witnessed the assault “had no axe to grind against him”.

He said Jan also accepted that he caused the man who tried to help “some pain”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the 20-year-old: “I will just advise you that the fact that you have resorted to violence, even when drunk, is something which concerns the court.

“You have one conviction for assault now and all I can advise you is to not get another.

“You should not be behaving like that.”

Sheriff Hodge fined Jan, of Smirack Road, Buckie, £600.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.