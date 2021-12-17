Aberdeen domestic abuser jolted wife with stun gun as she made child’s birthday cake

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen delivery driver repeatedly jolted his wife with a stun gun as she stood making a birthday cake.

Slawomir Buczynski flew into a rage at the mention of a male ex-work colleague and fired the illegal weapon seven times into his partner’s body.

When the burly 37-year-old’s wife slumped to the ground in agony he kicked her as she lay stricken on the floor, the High Court in Glasgow was told.

Police were alerted after neighbours could hear the victim’s loud screams.

Buczynski today pled guilty to assaulting his wife to her injury, possession of a prohibited weapon as well as threatening and abusive behaviour on April 6 2020.

The first offender – who worked as a Deliveroo driver – was remanded in custody pending sentencing in the New Year.

Repeatedly discharging the stun gun

The couple lived at a flat in Aberdeen’s Gordon’s Mills Crescent having got married in February 2020.

But, just two months later, Buczynski turned on his wife.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna said the woman was preparing a child’s birthday cake when her husband came in clutching the stun gun.

Mr McKenna told the hearing Buczynski brought up a “historic friendship” his wife had with a male ex-work colleague.

The advocate depute: “A boy was present and saw him push [the woman].

“He then retreated to a bedroom and remained there until police arrived.

“Buczynski assaulted his wife with the stun gun by pressing it against her body and discharging his repeatedly.

“She felt pain on her back, arms and legs.”

She yelled for help and tried to escape. However, she ended up on the floor after Buczynski fired the weapon again and also booted her.

When police arrived, the woman was described as “clearly upset and crying”.

Bail refused

Buczynski was said to be “calm and collected” after being arrested and was not under the influence of drink or drugs.

His wife meantime luckily only suffered bruising and marks to her back, arms and leg.

Neil Shand, defending, had asked for Buczynski, who now lives at another address in Gordon’s Mills Crescent, to remain on bail.

But, Lady Stacey told Buczynski: “Not only were you in possession of a weapon, but you used it on your wife and repeatedly kicked her while she was down on the ground.

“In all the circumstances, I am not prepared to grant bail.”

Sentencing was deferred for reports until next month.

