Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dundee United fan banned after admitting assaulting Aberdeen star

By Gordon Currie
December 21, 2021, 2:39 pm Updated: December 21, 2021, 5:10 pm
Dundee United fan Marc Jackson, right with black cap, assaulted Aberdeen's Funso Ojo during this pitch-side confrontation
Dundee United fan Marc Jackson, right with black cap, assaulted Aberdeen's Funso Ojo during this pitch-side confrontation

A Dundee United supporter has been banned from all football after he admitted assaulting an Aberdeen player during the course of a match.

Marc Jackson appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Funso Ojo in a high profile pitch-side attack.

Sheriff Gregor Murray noted the incident had been shown numerous times on television and deferred sentence on Jackson for reports.

Jackson, 35, admitted attacking Funso Ojo by pushing him on the body at Tannadice Park in Dundee on 20 November.

Marc Jackson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

The incident sparked controversy when the Aberdeen midfielder was shown a second yellow card and was sent off for clashing with season-ticket holder Jackson.

Shove made national headlines

Footage showed Jackson rushing forward to remonstrate with Ojo after he chased a ball towards the Eddie Thompson Stand.

He put his hands on the player to shove him backwards.

When the case called as an undertaking yesterday and Jackson entered a guilty plea, Sheriff Murray asked: “Is this the incident that was on TV?”

Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said: “Yes, it was widely publicised.

“It was on Sportscene.

“The club has taken the immediate decision to suspend his season ticket until the end of the season.

“He was released at the time on an undertaking.

“He advises there is a condition attached which stops him going to any game in the meantime.”

Marc Jackson has admitted assaulting Aberdeen player Funso Ojo. Supplied by SNS

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie asked the court to extend the condition to prevent Jackson from attending any football match across the whole of the United Kingdom.

However, Sheriff Murray said that would be “a little excessive” and released Jackson on bail with a condition banning him from “entering any football ground during a designated sporting event.”

The sheriff deferred sentence on Jackson, Gillburn Road, Dundee, for the preparation of social work reports and a restriction of liberty assessment until next month.

He told Jackson: “The significance of what you did is self-evident as it has been widely publicised.”

Controversial match

The incident sparked debate after match referee Bobby Madden decided to book Ojo and send him off after the assault.

The match between Dundee United and Aberdeen was approaching half-time when Ojo chased a ball off the pitch towards the home supporters in the stand.

Jackson is seen to sprint forward and lean over the barrier to confront the Aberdeen star.

Funso Ojo
Funso Ojo was sent off for his part in the fracas.

The match, which also saw Dundee United’s Calum Butcher sent off, ended in a 1-0 victory for the home side.

Immediately after the match, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack issued a statement in which he said it was unacceptable for a player to be assaulted in a stadium.

He said: “The club are appalled at the events that unfolded and are fully supporting Funso who remains shaken by the entire incident.

“Such conduct from any supporter is wholly unacceptable and should not be tolerated in what, for a football player, is their place of work.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal