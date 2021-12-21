Dundee United fan banned after admitting assaulting Aberdeen star

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee United supporter has been banned from all football after he admitted assaulting an Aberdeen player during the course of a match.

Marc Jackson appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Funso Ojo in a high profile pitch-side attack.

Sheriff Gregor Murray noted the incident had been shown numerous times on television and deferred sentence on Jackson for reports.

Jackson, 35, admitted attacking Funso Ojo by pushing him on the body at Tannadice Park in Dundee on 20 November.

The incident sparked controversy when the Aberdeen midfielder was shown a second yellow card and was sent off for clashing with season-ticket holder Jackson.

Shove made national headlines

Footage showed Jackson rushing forward to remonstrate with Ojo after he chased a ball towards the Eddie Thompson Stand.

He put his hands on the player to shove him backwards.

When the case called as an undertaking yesterday and Jackson entered a guilty plea, Sheriff Murray asked: “Is this the incident that was on TV?”

Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said: “Yes, it was widely publicised.

“It was on Sportscene.

“The club has taken the immediate decision to suspend his season ticket until the end of the season.

“He was released at the time on an undertaking.

“He advises there is a condition attached which stops him going to any game in the meantime.”

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie asked the court to extend the condition to prevent Jackson from attending any football match across the whole of the United Kingdom.

However, Sheriff Murray said that would be “a little excessive” and released Jackson on bail with a condition banning him from “entering any football ground during a designated sporting event.”

The sheriff deferred sentence on Jackson, Gillburn Road, Dundee, for the preparation of social work reports and a restriction of liberty assessment until next month.

He told Jackson: “The significance of what you did is self-evident as it has been widely publicised.”

Controversial match

The incident sparked debate after match referee Bobby Madden decided to book Ojo and send him off after the assault.

The match between Dundee United and Aberdeen was approaching half-time when Ojo chased a ball off the pitch towards the home supporters in the stand.

Jackson is seen to sprint forward and lean over the barrier to confront the Aberdeen star.

The match, which also saw Dundee United’s Calum Butcher sent off, ended in a 1-0 victory for the home side.

Immediately after the match, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack issued a statement in which he said it was unacceptable for a player to be assaulted in a stadium.

He said: “The club are appalled at the events that unfolded and are fully supporting Funso who remains shaken by the entire incident.

“Such conduct from any supporter is wholly unacceptable and should not be tolerated in what, for a football player, is their place of work.”

