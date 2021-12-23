Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thug threatened to throw acid, ‘shank’ man and burn dogs alive over unpaid drug debt

By Kathryn Wylie
December 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Joginder Niner appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A vicious thug told another man he would “shank him”, throw acid in his friend’s face and burn his dogs alive, all over an unpaid drug debt.

Joginder Niner made the terrifying threats over Snapchat to a man he claims owed him £1,500 from a “commercial venture”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 34-year-old’s victim was a drug user and that Niner had become frustrated over the large debt remaining unpaid in October last year.

The builder, now living in Birmingham, threatened to pay the man a visit with his “boyz” and use a “shank”, the word often used to describe a homemade knife, to hurt him.

‘Make sure you have my 500’

Niner sent his victim a message from his Snapchat account stating: “I am coming to see you tomoz with my shank and my boyz.

“Make sure you have my 500 or I am using the shank to crush you. 100.

“No more Mr Nice Guy or games.”

In further messages he threatened to turn up at the man’s house to burn his dogs alive and to throw acid in the face of a woman.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said that the next day Niner sent more messages on Snapchat detailing how the debt could be settled through the sale of personal assets.

“The witness is a drug user and had been purchasing controlled drugs from the accused on a weekly basis,” Miss Martin added.

‘I’ll kick your face off’

She then read out more messages and threats sent by Niner, mainly consisting of foul language, but calling him a “grass” and accusing him of telling lies before a further threat that he was going to “kick his face off”.

Police were contacted and Niner voluntarily travelled from his new home in Birmingham to Aberdeen to hand himself in.

Defence agent Mike Munro said Niner, a dad to young children, had turned over a new leaf since his move south.

He admitted, though, that Niner had previously served a stint in prison and had a significant record.

“These messaged were responded to by the complainer too,” Mr Munro said.

“My client advises me he was due £1,500 as a result of a commercial venture that had not been paid. The complainer had promised time and again to pay it.

“The debt remains unpaid.”

He added that the complainer was also well known to the court and so the messages, though undeserved, were “perhaps not so threatening to him as they would have been to another”.

Niner had a significant record

Niner, formerly of Aberdeen’s Jamaica Street and now of Haygley Road West, Oldbury, admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Sheriff William Summers warned him jail was a possibility, given he is no stranger to the court, with his latest appearance taking place in August.

“This is a troubling offence in the course of which you made violent and disturbing threats to do harm,” the sheriff told him.

He ordered Niner to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, as a direct alternative to custody.

