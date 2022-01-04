Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen lawyers hit out at Scottish Government over pay after holiday court boycott

By David McPhee
January 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 4, 2022, 1:29 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Aberdeen lawyers have hit out at the Scottish Government following a court ‘no show’ by defence agents yesterday.

No city defence solicitors were present to cover 18 custody hearings yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court due to the ongoing row over pay.

Their protest meant that a number of cases were delayed until Wednesday, with some accused people having to spend two additional days in custody.

In September solicitors in the Granite City said they would no longer work on public holidays due to a lack of increases in legal aid payments.

Legal aid is a Scottish Government scheme that funds solicitors for those defendants who can’t afford one.

Solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt.

Ian Woodward-Nutt, president of the Aberdeen Bar Association, said legal aid lawyers are working, in the vast majority of cases, at rates of pay which are lower than they were in 1999.

He said “urgent action” was needed to break the deadlock and warned that other work covered by defence solicitors could face “similar action” to what was seen at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “Members of Aberdeen Bar Association, like criminal lawyers nationwide, are no longer able to cover holiday custody courts.

“This difficult step is required to be taken because of decades of inaction by successive Scottish Governments.

“This has left most legal aid rates at around the same level that was fixed in 1999 and the effect of inflation means that many defence lawyers are being asked to work for remuneration rates that are below the minimum wage.

“In some instances, we are being expected to cover cases for no remuneration at all.

“To add insult to injury, whilst all of our partner in the criminal justice system – that is prosecution lawyers, police and court staff – will receive enhanced rates for working on their holidays, no such consideration is afforded to defence lawyers.”

Former Aberdeen Bar Association president and partner at Murray Ormiston LLP, Stuart Murray, announced via social media on Friday that association-affiliated lawyers would “withdraw from all court and police custody schemes”.

Mr Murray also called on other bar associations in Scotland to show their support and join the boycott.

Aberdeen agents took similar strike action in May, and ultimately opted to boycott all public holiday custody courts as of September last year.

Mr Woodward-Nutt added: “It should be clear to any impartial observer, that urgent action is required now.

“Failing that, over the months ahead, it will inevitably be the case that further areas of work, normally covered by criminal legal aid lawyers, will become the subject of similar action.

“Certain types of prosecutions involve both significant challenges and large amounts of preparation for defence lawyers.

“Given the astonishingly low fixed rates paid by legal aid it remains to be seen whether, as a profession, defence lawyers will be able to act in such cases.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We have acknowledged the important role of the legal sector throughout the pandemic.

“The Scottish Government has provided a 5% increase in legal aid fees in 2021, plus a commitment to a further 5% increase this year.

“In addition, the Scottish Government has provided £9 million in additional funding to the profession in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as establishing a £1 million fund to support traineeships.

“This amounts to a £20 million investment in legal aid since March 2021 in addition to a 3% uplift across all legal aid fees in 2019.

“We have committed to consider other issues raised by the profession, and liaise regularly with the sector. Our most recent meeting was on 22 December, with a commitment to meet again next week.”

On additional people being held in custody, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have sufficient capacity and as a national service Police Scotland can flex resources should there be a requirement to do so.”

