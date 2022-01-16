Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On The Beat: Don’t get conned by pet sale scammers

By PC Mike Urquhart, Crime Reduction Officer for North East Division
January 16, 2022, 6:00 am
PC Mike Urquhart shares tips on avoiding scammers.

With many people spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic there has been a big increase in those looking for a furry companion.

Travel and social distancing restrictions have led to a growing trend for pets, such as kittens and puppies, to be sold online – with prices more than doubling during lockdown.

Sadly, scams and frauds have also spread to the world of pet sales with criminals profiting from the huge increase in demand and deliberately targeting those looking for a new addition to the family.

Criminal gangs are making the online selling of pets a business, resulting in many looking for a new companion being scammed – either paying over the odds, receiving a pet that is either sick or not yet ready to be homed, or not receiving an animal at all.

Criminals will often sell very young puppies and kittens that are either sick, or too young to leave their mother.

 

Often these animals are bred in appalling conditions in “farms” and are brought into the UK from overseas. Remember – kittens and puppies should be at least eight weeks old before they are sold.

Always try and see the animal in the seller’s home or at the breeders and ensure they are in good condition.

‘Many of these animals are in poor health’

Avoid meeting in car parks or home delivery – unscrupulous sellers will often use social distancing as an excuse not to visit their home address preventing you from seeing where the animals have been bred.

If, when viewing an animal for the first time, it is obviously in poor health, the chances are it has been bred at a “farm”.

Most people will find it difficult to walk away from a poorly animal and criminals will take advantage of this to close a sale or demand more money.

Many of these animals are in such poor health that their chances of survival are slim.

Likewise, always avoid buying an animal based purely on a video posted online or sent via email as these are often fake or set up.

In some cases, sellers may bring adult cats and dogs into the video alongside litters that aren’t theirs to hide terrible breeding conditions or show a healthy litter of kittens or puppies via video, then deliver a different animal.

‘Think carefully before you transfer money to an unknown person’

To avoid being scammed, go and view the animals – preferably locally – and make sure you ask lots of questions.

Be mindful of paying upfront deposits for animals you’ve never met.

Scammers will often insist on a taking deposit in advance. Once they have received your deposit they will often ask for further funds to cover “unforeseen costs” such as pet insurance or vaccinations.

If you have been scammed then the animals may never be provided and the scammers may give false contact details so they cannot be traced.

Remember – do your research, trust your instincts and think very carefully before you transfer any money to an unknown person. It is always best to seek out a registered breeder or go to a local animal rehoming centre.

More from our crime and courts team

