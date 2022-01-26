Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness man climbed inside police cell mattress to keep warm

By Jenni Gee
January 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 11:53 am
Drummond appeared in court in Inverness
A chilly prisoner who unpicked the stitching of his police cell mattress and climbed inside to keep warm has appeared in court.

Benjamin Drummond, who was just wearing shorts, ruined the mattress in the process and has now been fined for his actions.

The 49-year-old appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted a single charge of wilfully or recklessly destroying property this week.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that the £219 mattress was “damaged beyond use” after the incident at Burnett Road Police Station between October 22 and 23.

But Drummond’s solicitor Marc Dickson told the court that his client has simply been trying to warm up after being left in the cell in just shorts following his arrest in relation to another matter.

Arrested man was trying to warm up

Mr Dickson said: “He had been placed within the cell and, in the normal way, his clothing had been removed

“He was extremely cold in the cell. He had asked for a blanket and it wasn’t forthcoming.

“He seemingly opened the seam and he climbed inside the mattress, using it almost like a sleeping bag.

“He was endeavouring to try and keep warm.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken fined Drummond, of Rosehaugh Road, Inverness, £150, but enacted the alternative of seven days imprisonment when no time to pay was sought.

