Teen fined after being caught with imitation firearm in Aberdeen street

A teenager has been fined after being caught with an imitation firearm in an Aberdeen street.

Mateusz Izdebski was found by police with the “airsoft pistol” on Rockall Road in Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old had been given the pistol by a pal while boozing together, and put it into his pocket before going outside.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 11.10pm on March 18 2021, police attended the locus in relation to an unrelated matter.

“Police found the accused to be in possession of an imitation firearm.

“He was thereafter arrested.”

Ms Thomson made a motion for forfeiture of the item.

Izdebski pled guilty to a charge of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place without reasonable excuse.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt, describing the item, said: “It’s an item used for games. It fires plastic pellets and uses air to do that.”

The solicitor said his client, who works as a labourer in the construction trade, had been drinking with a friend and “perhaps had drunk too much”.

He explained the pistol had been given to him by a friend and then “foolishly and drunkenly” put it in his pocket and went outside.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “He didn’t appreciate the consequences of being in a public place with it.”

Sheriff William Summers fined Izdebski, of Burnbank Terrace, Aberdeen, £320 and granted forfeiture of the pistol.

