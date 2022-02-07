Teen fined after being caught with imitation firearm in Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teen fined after being caught with imitation firearm in Aberdeen street

By Danny McKay
February 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 11:56 am
Mateusz Izdebski.
Mateusz Izdebski.

A teenager has been fined after being caught with an imitation firearm in an Aberdeen street.

Mateusz Izdebski was found by police with the “airsoft pistol” on Rockall Road in Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old had been given the pistol by a pal while boozing together, and put it into his pocket before going outside.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 11.10pm on March 18 2021, police attended the locus in relation to an unrelated matter.

“Police found the accused to be in possession of an imitation firearm.

“He was thereafter arrested.”

Ms Thomson made a motion for forfeiture of the item.

Izdebski pled guilty to a charge of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place without reasonable excuse.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt, describing the item, said: “It’s an item used for games. It fires plastic pellets and uses air to do that.”

The solicitor said his client, who works as a labourer in the construction trade, had been drinking with a friend and “perhaps had drunk too much”.

He explained the pistol had been given to him by a friend and then “foolishly and drunkenly” put it in his pocket and went outside.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “He didn’t appreciate the consequences of being in a public place with it.”

Sheriff William Summers fined Izdebski, of Burnbank Terrace, Aberdeen, £320 and granted forfeiture of the pistol.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]