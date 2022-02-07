Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh urges side to ‘look in mirror’ for response

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh insists the only way to lift the mood is to stand up and be counted by bagging crucial wins.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Morton in the Championship makes it seven straight matches without a victory.

A first half goal from Lewis Strapp made all the difference as Dougie Imrie’s ever-improving visitors got a big result for them to nudge up from ninth to seventh position.

ICT are six points behind leaders Arbroath and two points behind Kilmarnock, who lost 1-0 at Gayfield on Friday.

It’s all eyes on this Wednesday now as Partick Thistle, a team with games in hand in fifth spot, visit the Caledonian Stadium.

Wins again will rebuild confidence

Welsh insists wins need to arrive sooner rather than later to help turn the tide and keep ICT in the chase.

He said: “We don’t have the momentum of results at the moment. Results breed confidence at the end of the day.

“It is up to us to stand up and improve. When results are not going great, we have to battle away and try and get a result. That’s where you get confidence from.

“We need to dust ourselves down, look in the mirror and get going. We need to turn it around and get a positive result again to breed a bit of confidence to push us on again and get a fight for the rest of the season.”

Tough spell for latest ICT arrivals

Dundee United forward Joe Chalmers and Bristol City winger Sam Pearson, who are on loan both started on Saturday, while striker Austin Samuels, who has joined from Wolves was handed his starting debut.

Accrington Stanley forward Joe Hardy, who is also on loan until May, came off the bench and was a threat late in the game against Ton.

Welsh appreciates they’ve come in at a tough time, but is sure the entire group can help them settle and experience the winning feeling soon.

He said: “It’s difficult for the new boys to come here and get chucked in when we’re not getting the results we want.

“It has been hard for them but they’ll soon settle in, get up to speed and get comfortable in the way we play. But it is also up to us to help them get comfortable, to try and get the result that will give us a bit of confidence again.”

Enough quality to deal with injuries

With Scott Allardice, Aaron Doran and Roddy MacGregor out through injury, the Inverness captain insists the group fit and available must show what they’re capable of.

He added: “We’re still missing two or three important players. Getting them back would help us, but we still have got enough quality in our squad. We need to shake ourselves down and get going again.”

Almost accepted losing outcome

Looking back at the weekend, Welsh felt their usual modes of recovery never came to the fore as it has done this season to earn recovery points.

He said: “We lost a sloppy goal and it put us up against it, it was backs against the wall. We battled away, but it was a disappointing performance.

“I felt when we went 1-0 down, we accepted it a little bit. We have always fought to get ourselves back in the game. We were all very frustrated at full-time. It’s not good enough.”