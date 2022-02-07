Peterhead man admits punching and kicking dog after video of attack goes viral By Kathryn Wylie February 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 12:23 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Weekend court roll – the £1m cannabis gang and the murderer’s brazen prison escape Man avoids jail after vulnerable victim found living in squalid shed Moray man denies swinging collie by its tail and throwing another dog down stairs Stonehaven man caught driving while disqualified for 12th time avoids prison