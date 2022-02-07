Planning ahead: A new Co-op supermarket in Gairloch, a bike park in the Cairngorms and a servery at a city golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Planning ahead: A new Co-op supermarket in Gairloch, a bike park in the Cairngorms and a servery at a city golf course

By Chris MacLennan
February 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 11:53 am
A servery and toilet facilities are proposed for the 14th hole of Kings Golf Club in Inverness.

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged to Highland Council in the past seven days.

There are plans for new facilities at a city golf course, while a new mountain bike park is proposed in the Cairngorms.

A new supermarket could be coming to Gairloch and plans are also afoot to meet the demands of visitors to the Bonar Bridge area.

Servery and loos for the 14th

Kings Golf Club in Inverness is seeking to construct a facility to act as an adaptable servery and toilets on its course.

The new building is proposed on land adjacent to the 14th green and would provide two toilet facilities.

The land is currently rough ground associated with the golf course with the proposed building to occupy an area spanning 200 square metres (2152 square feet).

The 18-hole championship course in the west of Inverness has proven a hit.

No vehicle access will be created, nor will there be any changes to existing paths.

Proposed by agent Gavin Fraser of HRI Architects on behalf Duncan MacDonald of the golf course, the new servery would be constructed close to the junction of the Great Glen Way.

The planning application states: “The building consists of on course facilities for the use of the patrons of the golf course and possible users of the Great Glen Way.”

The 18-hole championship course opened in 2019 and was designed by up and coming Scottish golf architect Stuart Rennie.

Mountain bike track proposed for Cairngorm

A new mountain bike track could be constructed in the Cairngorms if the application satisfies planners.

Proposed by Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland), the new track would be created in the Coire Cas area on land that forms an “integral part” of the ski resort.

Chiefs say the uplift and track will be “family orientated” and will be the first project taken forward as part of the 10 key strategies in Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s (HIE) 25-year masterplan to “unlock the potential of the Cairngorm estate”.

New supermarket for Gairloch

A proposal has been submitted to create a new supermarket to serve the people of Gairloch.

Proposed by Sandy Adam of Whiterow Properties Ltd, up to 25 parking spaces would be created.

The new store, if granted the seal of approval, will be constructed at the junction of the B8021 and A832 roads, opposite the current McColls shop.

A planning application has been submitted for a Co-op store in Gairloch, at the junction of the B8021 and A832, opposite…

Posted by Gairloch Community Council on Thursday, 3 February 2022

New facilities for visitors in Bonar Bridge

New facilities are proposed for visitors to the Bonar Bridge area to address wild camping.

The proposal would alter use land at the current south Bonar public toilets and picnic area into a new shelter with other associated infrastructure.

Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust are driving forward the project, with the application submitted by Ms Valerie Houston.

The facilities will aid visitors to the area

The trust say the shelter will provide facilities for tourists whilst regulating the use of the site for camper vans.

The proposal includes an upgrade of the existing toilets, the provision of a new chemical waste disposal point for campers as well as the installation of four electric hook-up points.

A new access barrier will be constructed alongside the new shelter, which will house a washroom, washing-up facilities, a covered eating space and charging points for ebikes.

New air con for Hoots

Popular Inverness music venue Hootananny is seeking to keep customers cool by installing a new air conditioning system on the first floor.

Proposed by agent James Macdonald Brown on behalf of owner Kit Fraser, the unit, if approved, will be placed on the external wall of the building.

The venue, which occupies number 67 Church Street has won numerous awards including the crown of Scotland’s Best Live Music Venue in 2019.

Hootananny on Inverness’ Church Street

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

