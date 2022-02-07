Planning ahead: A new Co-op supermarket in Gairloch, a bike park in the Cairngorms and a servery at a city golf course

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged to Highland Council in the past seven days.

There are plans for new facilities at a city golf course, while a new mountain bike park is proposed in the Cairngorms.

A new supermarket could be coming to Gairloch and plans are also afoot to meet the demands of visitors to the Bonar Bridge area.

Servery and loos for the 14th

Kings Golf Club in Inverness is seeking to construct a facility to act as an adaptable servery and toilets on its course.

The new building is proposed on land adjacent to the 14th green and would provide two toilet facilities.

The land is currently rough ground associated with the golf course with the proposed building to occupy an area spanning 200 square metres (2152 square feet).

No vehicle access will be created, nor will there be any changes to existing paths.

Proposed by agent Gavin Fraser of HRI Architects on behalf Duncan MacDonald of the golf course, the new servery would be constructed close to the junction of the Great Glen Way.

The planning application states: “The building consists of on course facilities for the use of the patrons of the golf course and possible users of the Great Glen Way.”

The 18-hole championship course opened in 2019 and was designed by up and coming Scottish golf architect Stuart Rennie.

Mountain bike track proposed for Cairngorm

A new mountain bike track could be constructed in the Cairngorms if the application satisfies planners.

Proposed by Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland), the new track would be created in the Coire Cas area on land that forms an “integral part” of the ski resort.

Chiefs say the uplift and track will be “family orientated” and will be the first project taken forward as part of the 10 key strategies in Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s (HIE) 25-year masterplan to “unlock the potential of the Cairngorm estate”.

New supermarket for Gairloch

A proposal has been submitted to create a new supermarket to serve the people of Gairloch.

Proposed by Sandy Adam of Whiterow Properties Ltd, up to 25 parking spaces would be created.

The new store, if granted the seal of approval, will be constructed at the junction of the B8021 and A832 roads, opposite the current McColls shop.

New facilities for visitors in Bonar Bridge

New facilities are proposed for visitors to the Bonar Bridge area to address wild camping.

The proposal would alter use land at the current south Bonar public toilets and picnic area into a new shelter with other associated infrastructure.

Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust are driving forward the project, with the application submitted by Ms Valerie Houston.

The trust say the shelter will provide facilities for tourists whilst regulating the use of the site for camper vans.

The proposal includes an upgrade of the existing toilets, the provision of a new chemical waste disposal point for campers as well as the installation of four electric hook-up points.

A new access barrier will be constructed alongside the new shelter, which will house a washroom, washing-up facilities, a covered eating space and charging points for ebikes.

New air con for Hoots

Popular Inverness music venue Hootananny is seeking to keep customers cool by installing a new air conditioning system on the first floor.

Proposed by agent James Macdonald Brown on behalf of owner Kit Fraser, the unit, if approved, will be placed on the external wall of the building.

The venue, which occupies number 67 Church Street has won numerous awards including the crown of Scotland’s Best Live Music Venue in 2019.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

