Weapons seized in organised crime crackdown during targeted police action across Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Weapons seized in organised crime crackdown during targeted police action across Aberdeenshire

By Bryan Rutherford
March 1, 2022, 4:25 pm
Weapons seized during two days of police action.
Weapons seized during two days of police action.

An air gun, sword, knives and drugs were seized by police during a crackdown on organised crime across the north-east.

Officers targeted addresses across Aberdeenshire over two days of police action in Banff, Fraserburgh, Turriff and Peterhead.

Police Scotland executed six warrants which led to the recovery of substances – including cocaine and cannabis, as well as various weapons.

The enforcement measures were supported by other agencies responsible for community safety.

Social workers, housing officials and substance misuse experts were among teams of people on hand to help vulnerable people exploited by criminals.

Near fatal overdose

Superintendent Murray Main explained: “This partnership operation balances the need for enforcement with a focus on reducing risk.”

During execution of the warrants, five people detained by Police Scotland were treated by a service dedicated to supporting people who have suffered a near fatal overdose.

One of the patients received urgent medical care.

As a result of another warrant, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in relation to possession of heroin and cocaine.

He will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit for consideration.

Superintendent Murray Main.

Outreach workers made over 60 visits to people to offer them support from services designed to reduce the risk of drug-related deaths.

Vanessa Case, team manager with North Aberdeenshire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: “Some individuals reach a point where they lose choice about what they can do to change their lives and are unable to take themselves out of the harmful situation.

“This is when outreach, in the targeted form which these days of action represent, becomes the most effective way to reach individuals most at risk.”

In crisis

A statement from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership added: “It is currently estimated that around 50% of people with problematic drug use in Aberdeenshire are engaged with services, and 20% of people with problematic alcohol use.

“These percentages compare well to the national picture, but there clearly remains a significant group of people who are harder to reach.”

In Banff and Fraserburgh, multiagency representatives staffed a mobile police office.

Nurses identified two people who were in crisis and given immediate substance misuse support.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal