Weapons seized in organised crime crackdown during targeted police action across Aberdeenshire

An air gun, sword, knives and drugs were seized by police during a crackdown on organised crime across the north-east.

Officers targeted addresses across Aberdeenshire over two days of police action in Banff, Fraserburgh, Turriff and Peterhead.

Police Scotland executed six warrants which led to the recovery of substances – including cocaine and cannabis, as well as various weapons.

The enforcement measures were supported by other agencies responsible for community safety.

Social workers, housing officials and substance misuse experts were among teams of people on hand to help vulnerable people exploited by criminals.

Near fatal overdose

Superintendent Murray Main explained: “This partnership operation balances the need for enforcement with a focus on reducing risk.”

During execution of the warrants, five people detained by Police Scotland were treated by a service dedicated to supporting people who have suffered a near fatal overdose.

One of the patients received urgent medical care.

As a result of another warrant, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in relation to possession of heroin and cocaine.

He will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit for consideration.

Outreach workers made over 60 visits to people to offer them support from services designed to reduce the risk of drug-related deaths.

Vanessa Case, team manager with North Aberdeenshire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: “Some individuals reach a point where they lose choice about what they can do to change their lives and are unable to take themselves out of the harmful situation.

“This is when outreach, in the targeted form which these days of action represent, becomes the most effective way to reach individuals most at risk.”

In crisis

A statement from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership added: “It is currently estimated that around 50% of people with problematic drug use in Aberdeenshire are engaged with services, and 20% of people with problematic alcohol use.

“These percentages compare well to the national picture, but there clearly remains a significant group of people who are harder to reach.”

In Banff and Fraserburgh, multiagency representatives staffed a mobile police office.

Nurses identified two people who were in crisis and given immediate substance misuse support.

