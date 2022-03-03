‘Inept’ criminal who stole minibus to drive home from prison wanted back behind bars for ‘stable place to stay’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Inept’ criminal who stole minibus to drive home from prison wanted back behind bars for ‘stable place to stay’

By Kathryn Wylie
March 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 11:55 am
Gerard Graham bared all for our photographer as he left court.
A criminal who stole a minibus to drive home from prison just 20 minutes after his release has been placed back behind bars for another 10 months.

Gerard Graham was “too impatient” to wait the 20 minutes for a bus back to the city, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

And he was worried about missing the security and welfare prison had offered him, his defence agent has claimed.

The 31-year-old was branded “inept” after he was caught because he left his release papers on the front seat following his freedom-celebrating joyride.

He had been freed from HMP Grampian for no more than 20 minutes when he stole the taxi from a petrol station on Buchan Way in Peterhead.

He abandoned the vehicle 30 miles away in Aberdeen but left the crucial clue to his identity behind.

And it wasn’t the end of his ineptitude.

He next stole his ex-girlfriend’s car and left another damning piece of evidence behind – his prison travel voucher, containing his name and release date.

‘Absolutely insane’ behaviour

Graham’s own lawyer, Alex Burn, branded the crime spree “absolutely insane” before adding: “I don’t wish to be disparaging to Mr Graham, however, this is perhaps some of the most inept and unsophisticated criminal behaviour I have ever seen.

“It’s absolutely insane. This was something that was not thought out. It was not planned.”

HMP Grampian in Peterhead.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the taxi’s owner was paying for fuel when Graham jumped in and drove off on October 28 last year.

“The owner’s phone was still within the taxi so, using a tracking feature, he was able to locate the direction of travel of the vehicle,” she said.

“Police searched for the accused using that information. He travelled from Peterhead to Aberdeen and officers saw the vehicle travelling on Maberly Street but lost sight of it.”

Officers found the taxi abandoned on Charlotte Street at 6.30pm, around an hour after it was stolen.

Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court at an earlier diet.

Taxi was badly damaged

It sported a broken window, damaged wing mirrors, dents and scratches – and Graham’s release papers from the South Road prison.

Meanwhile, Graham was breaching his bail conditions by paying a visit to his ex-partner before making off, unbeknown to her, with her car.

She woke the next morning to news Graham had taken the vehicle and left it parked up in the Bedford Road area – with his prison release travel voucher, containing his name and release date, lying on the driver’s seat.

Graham was eventually traced in Millbank Lane the following morning, in possession of a stolen bicycle he told officers he’d found on Craigie Street.

He pled guilty to six charges, including two thefts of a vehicle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, theft of a bike and breaching bail conditions.

Previously wanted to be in prison

Sheriff Andrew Miller previously called for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out, and Graham has now appeared back in court to be sentenced.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said Graham had engaged well with social workers for this report and had offered up a “shift in his thinking” which made him really want his liberation.

She said: “He had previously committed offences purposely to get taken into custody because that gives him a stable place to stay, a roof over his head and meals every day.

“He is now asking for a chance from your lordship to see if he can sort himself out with the assistance of the social work department.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

However, Sheriff Miller said Graham’s apparent wish to address his offending and engage with social workers had not been backed up by the “outrageous nature” of his reoffending just 20 minutes after his early release.

He ordered Graham, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, to serve a further 10 months of his unexpired sentence concurrent with an added 123 days for the latest offences.

He also banned him from the roads for 18 months.

