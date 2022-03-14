Hunt for notorious Cheesewire Killer goes national in Crimewatch appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A notorious Aberdeen murder which remains unsolved has featured on the BBC programme Crimewatch Live in a fresh appeal for help to crack the case.

The daytime television broadcast showed a reconstruction of events leading up to the death of Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch who was killed in 1983.

George, 58, was violently attacked with a cheese wire after picking up a fare on the city’s Queen’s Road during an evening shift on September 29.

Before his death, George radioed into his control room that he was heading to Culter.

But he was found dying on the ground outside his sky blue Ford Cortina taxi on Pitfodels Station Road where the unusual lethal weapon – used as a garrotte – was also discovered.

This would lead to the murderer being dubbed the Cheese Wire Killer.

Police were first alerted to the brutal attack by two boys passing on their bikes who witnessed George being strangled on the secluded street, just off North Deeside Road.

He was desperately calling for help and the pair raced to raise the alarm, although it was already too late to make a difference.

George’s wife Jessie died in 2004 without seeing justice done but nephew Alex McKay, along with his wife Robina, have continued to keep the case alive.

‘Even if it’s a hunch, please share it’

Appearing on Crimewatch Live, Alex said Jessie’s life “changed remarkably” after losing her husband.

He explained: “Her health went into decline. She never ever spoke about the murder, but she never felt safe.

“She always thought that the killer was going to come back and harm her,” he added.

And Alex appealed to the telly audience: “Even if it’s a hunch and it’s a small piece of information, please share it.

“Small snippets of information from you might actually help us with joining the dots.”

On the night of the tragedy, a man was seen with blood on his hands at a local chip shop shortly after the murder, but police inquiries haven’t led to any leads or an identity.

Detective Inspector James Callander commented: “That night, in a fish and chip shop named Mr Chips on Great Western Road, a gentleman entered the fish and chip shop.

“He was wearing dark clothing, dark hair in his early 20s. He had several scratches to his face, a bruised eye, and he was asking for plasters, and he had a cut hand.”

The Det Insp seeking “vital information” went on the show and said he was “hoping to reach out to those people we haven’t reached out to before”.

A motive for the murder is not yet known, although the officer leading the investigation revealed “a small amount of money” was taken from the victim.

He said: “The killer took his wallet and the takings from the taxi which amounted to anywhere between £21 and £35”.

DI Callander added: “Over the years we have received sporadic information about what may have happened to George, and this is always investigated.

“It is apparent that many people will still have information that may help us bring closure to his family and it is hoped that today’s national television appeal may be seen by those people.

“Stories are passed on, or people remember something that may have seemed insignificant to them at the time, but is actually vital for us.”

£20,000 reward for information

The latest national appeal comes six months after Aberdeen Journals doubled the reward to £20,000 for anyone with information leading to the confirmed identification of George’s murderer.

A statement from the police urged anyone with information to contact 101 or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Can you finally solve the mystery? Call Police Scotland on 101 with any information or private message the George Murdoch Murder Facebook page.