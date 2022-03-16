Fare dodger spat on Aberdeen train conductor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fare dodger spat on Aberdeen train conductor

By Kathryn Wylie
March 16, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 1:16 pm
Sam Goddard outside of Aberdeen Sheriff court
Sam Goddard leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A fare dodger who spat on a train conductor who confronted him has avoided jail.

Sam Goddard spat at the Scotrail worker on the train before turning his aggression on British Transport Police officers who were called to meet him at Aberdeen railway station.

The 27-year-old, from Dundee, refused to stump up for his ticket on the Abellio Scotrail service from his home city to Aberdeen on July 17 2020.

Fiscal depute Kiral Bonavino told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Goddard had been on the train at around 6am and was sitting in a rear cabin on his own.

He said another passenger entered the carriage and witnessed Goddard becoming aggressive.

‘Spit landed on jacket’

“Essentially, he spat at one of the witnesses and this was corroborated by CCTV which showed the spit landing on their jacket,” the fiscal added.

“Officers met him at the train on arrival in Aberdeen and he was traced. He was found to be aggressive and evasive and initially denied the assault before swabs were taken from him.”

Defence agent William Watt said his client has an “unenviable record” which included a similar offence that “predated this one”.

“It has been explained to him how abhorrent this offence is and that it is certainly made worse during Covid times,” Mr Watt told the court.

‘Abhorrent’ behaviour

“He tells me this sort of behaviour is all down to substance abuse and that makes it worse.

“He served ten-and-a-half months of his sentence and since his release, he has addressed his substance misuse and offending behaviour.”

Said he Goddard now hopes to begin work and go to college but that “may have to be put on hold” given his curfew and unpaid work order.

Sheriff Iain Nicol told him a community payback order was a direct alternative to custody given the nature of the offence and Goddard’s list of previous convictions.

He sentenced Goddard, of Ancrum Court, Dundee, to 120 hours of unpaid work and a curfew lasting 10 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal