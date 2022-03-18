Caithness cabbie sex assault trial hears DNA evidence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The trial of a Caithness cabbie accused of stalking and sex assaults has been told his DNA was found on the left breast of one of his alleged victims.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the DNA was “one billion times more likely” to belong to Robert Robinson than someone else and was not in question.

However, in evidence led by fiscal depute Robert Weir, a forensic expert told the court that testing had been unable to ascertain whether the DNA had come from bodily fluids or had been transferred by touch.

Robinson, 58, denies one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with intent to rape and a single stalking charge as well as intentionally causing another to hear an indecent communication without consent.

‘Secondary transfer’ could account for DNA

Under questioning from defence solicitor Graham Mann, DNA expert Kenneth Brown conceded that it was possible that the material had got there through “secondary transfer”, for example from an item that had been passed from the accused to the complainer.

The court had previously heard how one woman claimed to have been assaulted after the taxi driver delivered something to her home for a friend.

She said the taxi driver had pushed her against a wall and told her he “just wanted to stick it in.”

Jurors in the trial were also read extracts from a transcript of an interview Robinson gave to police shortly after the incidents came to light.

Taxi driver said he ‘did not know’ accuser

During the interview, Robinson – of Trostan Terrace, Thurso – told officers that he did not know who one of his accusers was, and referred to another as “one strange girl”.

When asked whether his DNA was likely to be found on his accuser he said: “I might have put my arm around her once, but no, no DNA.”

The trial, before Sheriff Margaret Neilson, continues.