Caithness cabbie sex assault trial hears DNA evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Caithness cabbie sex assault trial hears DNA evidence

By Jenni Gee and David Love
March 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:57 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

The trial of a Caithness cabbie accused of stalking and sex assaults has been told his DNA was found on the left breast of one of his alleged victims.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the DNA was “one billion times more likely” to belong to Robert Robinson than someone else and was not in question.

However, in evidence led by fiscal depute Robert Weir, a forensic expert told the court that testing had been unable to ascertain whether the DNA had come from bodily fluids or had been transferred by touch.

Robinson, 58, denies one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with intent to rape and a single stalking charge as well as intentionally causing another to hear an indecent communication without consent.

‘Secondary transfer’ could account for DNA

Under questioning from defence solicitor Graham Mann, DNA expert Kenneth Brown conceded that it was possible that the material had got there through “secondary transfer”, for example from an item that had been passed from the accused to the complainer.

The court had previously heard how one woman claimed to have been assaulted after the taxi driver delivered something to her home for a friend.

She said the taxi driver had  pushed her against a wall and told her he “just wanted to stick it in.”

Jurors in the trial were also read extracts from a transcript of an interview Robinson gave to police shortly after the incidents came to light.

Taxi driver said he ‘did not know’ accuser

During the interview, Robinson – of Trostan Terrace, Thurso – told officers that he did not know who one of his accusers was, and referred to another as “one strange girl”.

When asked whether his DNA was likely to be found on his accuser he said: “I might have put my arm around her once, but no, no DNA.”

The trial, before Sheriff Margaret Neilson, continues.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]