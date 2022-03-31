Lerwick lorry driver loses licence and job after being caught drink-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lerwick lorry driver loses licence and job after being caught drink-driving

By Chris Cope
March 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:49 am
Lerwick Sheriff Court.
A Lerwick lorry driver has been banned from the road after admitting driving while nearly five times the alcohol limit.

Robert Gear, 59, of Arheim, admitted driving while nearly five times the alcohol limit in Lerwick on 7 March when he was working as a delivery driver.

But defence agent Tommy Allan told Lerwick Sheriff Court that reading was taken by police a number of hours after the alarm was first raised – and in that time he had consumed more alcohol at home.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said Gear visited Lerwick Health Centre while working as a delivery driver, but staff said he was “clearly drunk” and phoned the police and his employer.

This was around 9.30am, he said. “When he returned to the depot he was sent home,” Mr Mackenzie added.

Police later attended his home, with Gear co-operating fully.

‘He lost his job as a result of this’

Gear pled guilty to driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Mr Allan said his client had a few drinks the night before and did not sleep well, but thought he would be fine to drive in the morning.

He added that the samples were taken by the police at around 1pm – a “considerable gap” in time after Gear was sent home.

After being sent home Gear drank more alcohol because he was upset, with Mr Allan suggesting this was behind the high reading.

“He lost his job as a result of this,” the solicitor added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank disqualified Gear from driving for 12 months and fined him £600.

He will be able to reduce the disqualification by one quarter if he completes a drink driver rehab course.

