Lerwick lorry driver loses licence and job after being caught drink-driving

A Lerwick lorry driver has been banned from the road after admitting driving while nearly five times the alcohol limit.

Robert Gear, 59, of Arheim, admitted driving while nearly five times the alcohol limit in Lerwick on 7 March when he was working as a delivery driver.

But defence agent Tommy Allan told Lerwick Sheriff Court that reading was taken by police a number of hours after the alarm was first raised – and in that time he had consumed more alcohol at home.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said Gear visited Lerwick Health Centre while working as a delivery driver, but staff said he was “clearly drunk” and phoned the police and his employer.

This was around 9.30am, he said. “When he returned to the depot he was sent home,” Mr Mackenzie added.

Police later attended his home, with Gear co-operating fully.

‘He lost his job as a result of this’

Gear pled guilty to driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Mr Allan said his client had a few drinks the night before and did not sleep well, but thought he would be fine to drive in the morning.

He added that the samples were taken by the police at around 1pm – a “considerable gap” in time after Gear was sent home.

After being sent home Gear drank more alcohol because he was upset, with Mr Allan suggesting this was behind the high reading.

“He lost his job as a result of this,” the solicitor added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank disqualified Gear from driving for 12 months and fined him £600.

He will be able to reduce the disqualification by one quarter if he completes a drink driver rehab course.