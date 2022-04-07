Senior north-east cop to retire nearly 32 years after fulfilling ‘childhood dreams’ of becoming a police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Senior north-east cop to retire nearly 32 years after fulfilling ‘childhood dreams’ of becoming a police officer

By Bryan Rutherford
April 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 5:48 pm
Superintendent Murray Main.
Superintendent Murray Main.

A senior north-east cop said he was “very proud to have served nearly 32 years and survived” as he prepared to retire after fulfilling his “childhood dreams” of becoming a police officer.

Superintendent Murray Main took to Twitter and announced his decision, which will take effect in June.

He said: “This is all I ever wanted to do, all I ever wanted to be. I have many to thank for getting me here, not least my family.

“Every contact leaves a trace but the privilege of public service runs deep,” he added.

Supt Main is currently responsible for community partnerships, preventions and interventions across the north-east region.

In 2016, after 26 years of policing Aberdeen city and the Shire, the superintendent – then a chief inspector – took over management of Aberdeenshire South.

His patch stretched from Turriff to Ellon and Braemar to St Cyrus and he vowed to quash rising levels of violence in rural communities.

Yesterday, the married dad tweeted that he was “nervous” and “excited” to wind down his policing career.

And he also said he was proud of “hopefully having helped & comforted others. To have influenced and helped prepare the next generation. To have made a difference.

Murray Main at Nigg police station when he was an Inspector with Grampian Police.

“But most of all, to have fulfilled my childhood dreams of being a police officer.”

Reacting to the social media post, Aberdeenshire Council’s chief executive Jim Savege described the senior officer as “an absolute star” and “rock steady”.

He said: “I am weeping. You have been and are an absolute star. Superb working alongside you – rock steady, impossible to keep up with, and inspiring.

“You leave a great legacy – looking forward to seeing what you turn to gold next.”

Murray Main, when he was an Inspector with Police Scotland, briefing officers on a domestic violence campaign.

Police Scotland’s deputy chief constable Will Kerr, who has executive responsibility for local policing, also congratulated the retiring officer.

The DCC told him: “You’ve made a massive contribution to policing in Scotland, your approach and experience will certainly be missed.

“That said, you can retire with justifiable pride that you’ve made a positive difference to communities, particularly in the north-east.”

