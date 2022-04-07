Senior north-east cop to retire nearly 32 years after fulfilling ‘childhood dreams’ of becoming a police officer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A senior north-east cop said he was “very proud to have served nearly 32 years and survived” as he prepared to retire after fulfilling his “childhood dreams” of becoming a police officer.

Superintendent Murray Main took to Twitter and announced his decision, which will take effect in June.

He said: “This is all I ever wanted to do, all I ever wanted to be. I have many to thank for getting me here, not least my family.

“Every contact leaves a trace but the privilege of public service runs deep,” he added.

Supt Main is currently responsible for community partnerships, preventions and interventions across the north-east region.

Today, I can confirm my journey with @PoliceScotland will shortly end.

I’m nervous, excited & proud. Very proud. To have served nearly 32 years & survived. And a few other things…👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/np8tDhPvrU — Murray Main (@MainMurray) April 6, 2022

In 2016, after 26 years of policing Aberdeen city and the Shire, the superintendent – then a chief inspector – took over management of Aberdeenshire South.

His patch stretched from Turriff to Ellon and Braemar to St Cyrus and he vowed to quash rising levels of violence in rural communities.

Yesterday, the married dad tweeted that he was “nervous” and “excited” to wind down his policing career.

And he also said he was proud of “hopefully having helped & comforted others. To have influenced and helped prepare the next generation. To have made a difference.

“But most of all, to have fulfilled my childhood dreams of being a police officer.”

Reacting to the social media post, Aberdeenshire Council’s chief executive Jim Savege described the senior officer as “an absolute star” and “rock steady”.

He said: “I am weeping. You have been and are an absolute star. Superb working alongside you – rock steady, impossible to keep up with, and inspiring.

“You leave a great legacy – looking forward to seeing what you turn to gold next.”

Police Scotland’s deputy chief constable Will Kerr, who has executive responsibility for local policing, also congratulated the retiring officer.

The DCC told him: “You’ve made a massive contribution to policing in Scotland, your approach and experience will certainly be missed.

“That said, you can retire with justifiable pride that you’ve made a positive difference to communities, particularly in the north-east.”