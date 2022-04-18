Volunteer given unpaid work after brandishing pole at pensioner in Aberdeen park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Volunteer given unpaid work after brandishing pole at pensioner in Aberdeen park

By Danny McKay
April 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Hector Nicol had been installing benches in Peterculter's Coronation Park.
A volunteer helping to install benches in an Aberdeen park brandished a metal pole at a pensioner – and has been ordered to carry out unpaid work as punishment.

Hector Nicol, 59, had been assisting a pal in a volunteer community group at Coronation Park in Peterculter when the pair got into a row with a 70-year-old man.

Nicol initially tried to separate the men, but soon got dragged into the argument himself, grabbing hold of the pensioner’s jacket and threatening to “do him”.

And Nicol then picked up a metal pole he’d been using and held it above his head, resulting in the pensioner immediately leaving and calling the police.

Fiscal depute Lewis Devoy told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Around 9.30am on June 22 2021, the accused and another witness were in the park.

“They were carrying out voluntary work installing benches.

‘If the complainer had left them alone nothing would have happened’

“The accused had with him a metal pole which he was using to dig holes.”

Mr Devoy said the complainer in the incident walked through the park a little later that morning.

The court heard the complainer and Nicol’s friend then had a “brief argument” and that there was a “disagreement between the pair”.

Mr Devoy went on: “The accused has stepped in to separate the parties and has, at one point, taken hold of the complainer’s jacket and has said he would ‘do him’.”

Nicol’s friend then separated the two.

Nicole continued to ask the complainer to leave and there was “shouting and swearing on both sides”.

Mr Devoy said: “At this point, the accused picked up a metal pole he was using and held it above his head briefly before the complainer walked away and contacted the police.

“The accused was later traced and cautioned and charged.”

Nicol, of Selbie Place, Gourdon, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by acting in an aggressive manner and threatening the man while brandishing a metal pole and grabbing him by the clothing.

Accused ‘allowed his conduct to overstep the mark’

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client had been helping out a friend who was involved with a volunteer community group installing benches.

He said Nicol had provided him with a list of previous incidents and grievances he’s had with the complainer in the case.

The solicitor went on: “If the complainer had left them alone nothing would have happened.

“He can’t help himself and became involved in an argument and makes accusations towards the other witness.

“My client became involved and obviously allowed his conduct to overstep the mark.”

Sheriff Robert Carr ordered Nicol to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

