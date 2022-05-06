Inverness man fined after punching partner in face during row By David Love May 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 11:50 am Inverness Sheriff Court. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 51-year-old Inverness man who punched his partner in the face after an argument was fined £380 and placed under one year of social work supervision. Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Mark Hiddleston asked the woman to leave his Myrtletown Park home in Westhill on September 27 2021, following the row. But the court heard that it continued outside as the woman gathered her belongings with Hiddleston continuing to shout and swear at her. A friend had been contacted to come and collect her and as the woman loaded up the car, Hiddleston punched her in the face.. Hiddleston admitted the assault and also possessing an air gun without a licence. More from our crime and courts team Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox January 12, 2022 Inverness man fined after punching partner in face during row May 6, 2022 Serial housebreaker threatened to spit at police and claimed he had hepatitis May 6, 2022 Drink-driver caught moving car off double yellow lines while more than three times limit May 6, 2022 Quick-thinking boss set up video sting to catch thief who stole £7,000 of forestry gear May 6, 2022 Farmer speaks out after fraudster conned him out of almost £7,000 in bounced cheques bull sale May 5, 2022 No death sentence for Lola the bulldog after she repeatedly attacked boy May 5, 2022 Popular young farmer died after trying to jump onto moving tractor, inquiry hears May 5, 2022 Inverness killer thought victims ‘had red button for atomic bomb’ May 5, 2022 Drunk teen filmed dead bodies at funeral parlour then posted macabre video on social media May 5, 2022 Man who set fire to ex-girlfriend’s Aberdeen flat dies in prison May 5, 2022 Not so Happy Meal for woman jailed after calling McDonald’s manager a d**khead May 5, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close