Inverness man fined after punching partner in face during row

A 51-year-old Inverness man who punched his partner in the face after an argument was fined £380 and placed under one year of social work supervision.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Mark Hiddleston asked the woman to leave his Myrtletown Park home in Westhill on September 27 2021, following the row.

But the court heard that it continued outside as the woman gathered her belongings with Hiddleston continuing to shout and swear at her.

A friend had been contacted to come and collect her and as the woman loaded up the car, Hiddleston punched her in the face..

Hiddleston admitted the assault and also possessing an air gun without a licence.