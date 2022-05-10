‘There is a period I don’t know’: Murder accused cannot recall altercation By Jenni Gee May 10, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 6:17 pm Bruce Rothwell has gone on trial accused of the murder of Thomas McTeir, pictured. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Murder accused takes to stand to deny strangling man after row over vodka Weekend court roll – Murder trial and food boss on cocaine charge ‘Oi, are you dead yet?’: Murder accused’s 999 call question to friend Lorraine Kelly: I don’t expect Boris Johnson to know who I am