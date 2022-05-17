Learner driver drove illegally to go fishing with friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Learner driver drove illegally to go fishing with friends

By Jenni Gee
May 17, 2022, 11:45 am
The outside of Tain Sheriff court.
The learner driver admitted he drove illegally at Tain Sheriff Court.

A 17-year-old teenage learner driver who was let down by his lift drove illegally rather than miss out on a fishing trip with friends.

Sam Stuart’s car drew police attention with its “excessive revving and screeching” as he tried to drive it on Firhill in Alness.

But when they turned on their blue lights to stop him, he sped off, causing the front wheels to spin.

Stuart, now 18, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court, where he admitted driving without due care and attention.

The charge detailed that he did this by failing to keep proper control of the vehicle by excessively pressing down the accelerator pedal and failing to maintain a proper control of the clutch. He also failed to stop when indicated to do so by police officers.

He also travelled at grossly excessive speeds for the road and road conditions.

The learner also pled guilty to a charge that he drove the car without valid insurance.

Fiscal depute Hilary Michopoulou told the court that the incident occurred on the evening of February 16 last year.

Learner driver had ‘difficulty controlling car’

She said: “Police were on uniformed mobile patrol and noticed an older style silver Vauxhall progressing up hill at speed.

“They heard excessive revving and screeching and it became apparent to police that the driver was having difficulty controlling the car.”

Officers decided to stop the vehicle but when they activated their blue lights “the accused accelerated harshly causing the front wheels to wheel spin.”

As he drove off he travelled “grossly in excess of the speed limit” whilst failing to stop for police.

Teenager admitted he drove illegally

He was traced later the same day and admitted he had been driving the vehicle, which was also uninsured.

Solicitor Rory Gowans said his client had a provisional licence and only drove so as not to miss out on a planned trip with friends.

“He and some friends had decided to go fishing and the lift fell through,” he said.

“His inability to drive attracted the attention of the police officers – he panicked and tried to make good his escape.”

Mr Gowan said Stuart was “not proud of” his actions saying: “He concedes that it was an entirely foolish thing to do.  He wishes to convey his unreserved apologies.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “This is driving well towards the upper end of the careless driving class and you have received a fixed penalty for doing something similar only months before.

“You are clearly not someone who can be trusted behind the wheel of a car.”

He fined Stuart of Perrins Road, Alness, £640 and banned him from the roads for nine months.

