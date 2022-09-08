Armed police storm bus in Aberdeen city centre after passenger spots man with gun By Danny McKay September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Lee Hipson was jailed for nine months. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Abusive boyfriend forced partner at knifepoint to pay his drug debt to Glasgow gang… 'Columbian cartels need not worry': Amateur cannabis grower's plants had 'little to no value' Dangerous dog Max back in trouble after Banff businesswoman let him off the lead 'Snitches get stitches': Man fined over menacing WhatsApp message to neighbour Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW Family of nursery teacher killed by careless lorry driver says he should have been… 'Animal lover' violently assaulted man who boasted about killing a puppy Mum of disabled boy loses legal fight for compensation against Aberdeen hospital Lorry driver found guilty of causing nursery teacher's death by careless driving Man in court accused of murdering his 84-year-old grandmother More from Press and Journal Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen 0 'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to… 0 Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the… 0 GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and… 0