Men barged into stranger’s home and threatened to decapitate him with samurai swords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Men barged into stranger’s home and threatened to decapitate him with samurai swords

By Danny McKay
September 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 4:35 pm
Mark Main, left, and Barry Robertson.
Mark Main, left, and Barry Robertson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Andrew Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Controlling husband secretly tracked wife's movements using children's iPad
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Picture shows; Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by Google Date; 09/09/2022
Woman had to learn to walk again after boyfriend's horror crash off bridge
Aberdeen Airport and a passenger locator.
Charges dropped against Aberdeen airport traveller in first-ever Covid papers case
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Glen Wilcox was arrested in St Andrew's Square in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Man hit with fine after flagging down police to report his own crime
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders
Nathan Bell.
Knife-wielding teen burst into man's bedroom and demanded cash
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. On the Beat - Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team Picture shows; Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An enraged domestic abuser ripped off a door handle and launched it towards his partner and into their baby's nursery, a court has heard Picture shows; Peter Groat, DOB 01/04/2001, of Frithside Street in Fraserburgh. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (public image) Date; Unknown
Abusive father-of-two punched partner as she cradled their newborn baby

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0