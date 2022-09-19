Thief nabbed £6,700 bike outside Poundstretcher to sell for drugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thief nabbed £6,700 bike outside Poundstretcher to sell for drugs

By Danny McKay
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:56 am
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – an abusive fashion shop boss and a paedophile's doorstep confrontation
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Raging Porsche driver snatched other motorist's keys out of ignition and threw them into…
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'Jill was a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter': Tributes paid after murder…
2
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Man wrote 'kill all cops' on cell wall using his own excrement
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Exclusive: Music director at top Aberdeen private school accused of sexually assaulting two pupils
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Renee MacRae planned to spend weekend of disappearance with secret lover, court told
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Peter Seivwright
Jealous husband monitored wife's phone and controlled her use of family car
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
North-east building boss admits firm destroyed badger setts

More from Press and Journal

William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
£100m deals for north-east firm KCA Deutag
0
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The remarkable similarities between Queen Elizabeth and her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria
0
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Diet 'revelation' was catalyst for Highland woman's new business
0
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cammy Harper wanted hat-trick shot as Caley Thistle bagged points in Dundee
0
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Ghana's energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms
0

Editor's Picks