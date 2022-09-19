Ghana’s energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ghana’s energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms

By Keith Findlay
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:57 am
Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be in Aberdeen to promote trade opportunities.
Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be in Aberdeen to promote trade opportunities.

Oil and gas opportunities in Ghana will be promoted by the country’s energy minister, officials and industry chiefs during a visit to Aberdeen next week.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who has held the energy brief for Ghana’s government since January last year, will lead the trade delegation.

The group will also include Ghana National Petroleum Corporation chief executive Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, Petroleum Commission CEO Egbert Faibille and rights holders for offshore farm-in blocks.

Meetings full subscribed

Mr Prempeh‘s looming visit to the Granite City has attracted plenty of interest from north-east firms.

One-to-one meetings with members of the delegation, taking place in Dyce, are fully subscribed and there is now a waiting list.

The meetings on the morning of Tuesday September 27 will be hosted by the Scottish Africa Business Association, in partnership with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC).

The Jubilee field became Ghana’s first major commercial discovery in 2007.

Five farm-in opportunities are being promoted in the only event of its kind in the UK.

North-east firms could also contribute to training programmes, the development of infrastructure and construction of three refineries.

Ghanaian sector enjoying ‘considerable growth’

SCC international trade director Seona Shand, said: “The minister of Energy for Ghana has chosen to visit Scotland… to meet UK businesses as the country prepares to offer new oil and gas exploration blocks in the eastern and western offshore basins.

“This sector has experienced considerable growth, with the prices of petroleum commodities regulated by an independent board.

“Ghana’s ministry of energy is keen to meet UK operators, energy supply chain companies and those involved in skills and training, as part of its announcement of investment projects for the next three years.”

Scottish Chambers of Commerce international trade director Seona Shand.

Ms Shand added: “There is a real need for energy sector firms in the UK to partner with local Ghanaian businesses to support the offshore activities of the international oil companies.

“Domestic Ghanaian businesses don’t have the ability to produce a comprehensive range of services, so joint venture firms with foreign partners contributing technology and know-how to a partnership are highly desired.”

