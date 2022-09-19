Ghana’s energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oil and gas opportunities in Ghana will be promoted by the country’s energy minister, officials and industry chiefs during a visit to Aberdeen next week.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who has held the energy brief for Ghana’s government since January last year, will lead the trade delegation.

The group will also include Ghana National Petroleum Corporation chief executive Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, Petroleum Commission CEO Egbert Faibille and rights holders for offshore farm-in blocks.

Meetings full subscribed

Mr Prempeh‘s looming visit to the Granite City has attracted plenty of interest from north-east firms.

One-to-one meetings with members of the delegation, taking place in Dyce, are fully subscribed and there is now a waiting list.

The meetings on the morning of Tuesday September 27 will be hosted by the Scottish Africa Business Association, in partnership with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC).

Five farm-in opportunities are being promoted in the only event of its kind in the UK.

North-east firms could also contribute to training programmes, the development of infrastructure and construction of three refineries.

Ghanaian sector enjoying ‘considerable growth’

SCC international trade director Seona Shand, said: “The minister of Energy for Ghana has chosen to visit Scotland… to meet UK businesses as the country prepares to offer new oil and gas exploration blocks in the eastern and western offshore basins.

“This sector has experienced considerable growth, with the prices of petroleum commodities regulated by an independent board.

“Ghana’s ministry of energy is keen to meet UK operators, energy supply chain companies and those involved in skills and training, as part of its announcement of investment projects for the next three years.”

Ms Shand added: “There is a real need for energy sector firms in the UK to partner with local Ghanaian businesses to support the offshore activities of the international oil companies.

“Domestic Ghanaian businesses don’t have the ability to produce a comprehensive range of services, so joint venture firms with foreign partners contributing technology and know-how to a partnership are highly desired.”