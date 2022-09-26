Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids being locked up and is given road ban By Kathryn Wylie September 26, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 4:40 pm Gregor McIntosh was killed in the crash [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Blood from possible blow to the head found in Renee MacRae's BMW boot, expert… Drug dealers caught with £35,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and guns spared jail Fugitive sex offender who spent nearly two years on the run is finally jailed Murder accused told handyman: 'I did and I didn't' kill Renee MacRae, court hears Legal bid to recover convicted conman's £21 million profits to continue next year 'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed Parents hit 'difficult children' with wooden spoon Weekend court roll – a sex tape leaker and a seagull stamper 'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail On The Beat: Student safety warnings for freshers celebrating start of university More from Press and Journal Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently 0 'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine 0 WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee… 0 Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab 0 Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant… 0 Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize 0 Editor's Picks Traffic chaos expected as Bridge of Dee to close for 12 days of resurfacing works NHS Grampian warns of ‘extremely long waits’ at hospitals due to large number of patients Murder accused told handyman: ‘I did and I didn’t’ kill Renee MacRae, court hears Fireaway designer pizza coming to Inverness, Wick to get a Screwfix store and garden centre changes for Dingwall Loss of last section of Dornoch drovers’ road would be ‘act of cultural vandalism’ say residents