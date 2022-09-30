Teacher slapped pupil who pinched him while they were out picking brambles By Danny McKay September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 5:03 pm Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Man sent schoolgirl sexual Snapchat messages asking 'if we kiss will you keep it… Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up Disgusting comments made to underage girls during sexual assault on bus Rejected boyfriend followed ex-partner into alleyway and placed her in a headlock after breakup 'Desperate' addict stole friend's bank card to withdraw £650 for drugs Sarah Bruce: How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA 'Careless' farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180… Renee and Andrew MacRae trial: The 15 images that led to Bill MacDowell’s conviction The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer… Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'… More from Press and Journal Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn… Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph Editor's Picks ‘It was hard not having a grave to visit’: Renee MacRae’s sister on what should happen now See inside lovingly restored historic cottage right in the centre of Aberdeen Disgusting comments made to underage girls during sexual assault on bus Breast cancer: ‘Staffing issue’ sparks treatment delays for Highland patients Obituary: Aberdeen-born Findhorn golfer, Stewart McDonald, 74