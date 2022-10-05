Mum banned from road after ‘ill-judged’ overtake leads to frightening near-miss with HGV By Danny McKay October 5, 2022, 11:45 am Chelsie Spencer. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands BMX bandit pulled knife on women and demanded money Drug dealer caught with cocaine after machete attack was 'terrified' of those he worked… Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit Aberdeen clubber's vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet 999 call handler begged man to stop brutal assault at house party Lorry driver jailed for four years after killing Highland pensioner in head-on crash Unpaid work for offshore boss caught with more than 2,600 child sex abuse images Most Read 1 A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was… 2 Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit 3 Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet 4 Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance 5 Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm… 6 Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand 7 Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’ 8 Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms 9 Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien… 10 ‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car More from Press and Journal Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors 300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton Editor's Picks Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help hernia agony Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location? ‘It’s hardly St Giles’ Cathedral’: Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey church Teacher strikes move step closer with all Scottish councils given formal notice of EIS ballot Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’