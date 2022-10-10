Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal

By Danny McKay
October 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:19 am
George Clark.
George Clark.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

George Clark.
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
George Clark.
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
George Clark.
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
George Clark.
On the Beat: Children helping to combat speeders outside primary schools
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
George Clark.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie's throat after she refused to take a bet
George Clark.
Sheep farmer's drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
George Clark.
There's a new sheriff in town: Inverness welcomes Sheriff Harvie
George Clark.
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree

Most Read

1
EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to…
2
George Clark.
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
3
George Clark.
Helen Murray Taylor: Being a doctor destroyed my mental health – we must protect…
4
All you need to know as Supreme Court prepares to hear SNP’s independence referendum…
5
An Aberdeen bar will soon open with a massive ball pit, despite fears that high-spirited revellers could injure themselves
‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears…

More from Press and Journal

George Clark.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum's death
George Clark.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds
rmt rail strikes
Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay
George Clark.
Missing man, 27, from Aberdeen last seen on bus to Edinburgh
George Clark.
Exclusive: 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition
George Clark.
Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home
George Clark.
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
George Clark.
'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
George Clark.
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur

Editor's Picks