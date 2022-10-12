Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard By David McPhee October 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:22 am Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Violent reveller broke woman's collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen… Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money Danger-driver 'panicked' and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry Aberdeen man accused of hitting police officer with coin during Dundee United clash Animal rights activist spared prison after making threats against abattoir workers Aberdeen man threatened to publish sex videos involving ex-girlfriend Unpaid work for man who sucker-punched female police officer Man helped mop up blood after hitting victim's artery during ashtray attack Most Read 1 Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc 2 Keith care home’s ‘weak’ leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with… 3 British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard 4 Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop 5 Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them 6 ‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his… 7 Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000… 8 ‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as… 9 Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000 More from Press and Journal Train services delayed after cow 'refuses' to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line 'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his… BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen Aberdeen charity seeks new trustees willing to share expertise for a good cause Shetland boats bring in more fish but can't plug landings shortfall James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter 'We are raw and we are suffering': Transport links among main concerns for Fittie… Keith care home's 'weak' leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with… Editor's Picks Islanders ‘ignored’ under SNP’s £260 million First Home Fund Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen taxi driver Iain Maciver: We’ll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light